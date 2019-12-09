SECTIONS
Nadler Accused of Treason as Reporter Crashes Impeachment Hearing: 'Americans Are Sick of Your Impeachment Scam'

By Jack Davis
Published December 9, 2019 at 10:00am
A protester interrupted Monday’s House Judiciary Committee hearing to claim that New York Rep. Jerrold Nadler and fellow Democrats are committing treason with their impeachment inquiry.

The protester, Infowars host Owen Shroyer, interrupted Nadler during the opening moments of Monday’s hearing.

“Jerry Nadler and the Democrat Party are committing treason against this country,” Shroyer said in a video of his protest, which he later uploaded to Twitter.

“And you can kick me out, but he’s the one committing crimes. You are, Jerry Nadler. You’re the one committing treason. America is done with this,” he yelled.

“America is sick of the treason committed by the Democrat Party,” he shouted.

“We’re not going to sit here and watch you run an impeachment scam and remove our vote. We voted for Donald Trump, and they’re simply removing him because they don’t like him,” he called out.

“Americans are sick of your impeachment scam. They’re sick of the Democrat treason. We know who committed the crimes, and it wasn’t Trump. Trump is innocent,” he said, before being hustled out of the hearing room.

Afterward, he told police, “I’m not violent guys, I just came to do my thing.”

“If you want a comment, I think it’s ironic I’m the one being hauled out of here when the Democrats are the ones committing crimes,” he later said, calling his demonstration his “patriotic duty.”

Nadler later told those in attendance that he wanted no repetitions of the incident.

“The audience is here to observe, but not to demonstrate, not to indicate agreement or disagreement with any witness or with any member of the committee,” Nadler said, according to The Hill. “The audience is here to observe only, and we will maintain decorum in the hearing room.”

During the hearing, Republican Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia called the inquiry a “focus group impeachment,” according to The Washington Post.

Collins also said House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff of California should be testifying about the report his committee filed with the Judiciary Committee.

“Guess he can’t back up his own report,” Collins said. “Today, I guess, is the movie version of the Schiff report, except one thing: The star witness failed to show up. … Where is Mr. Schiff?”

UPDATE, Dec. 11, 2019: This article’s headline has been updated to reflect that the protester, Owen Shroyer, is a reporter for Infowars.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







