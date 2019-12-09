Nadler Accused of Treason as Protester Crashes Impeachment Hearing: 'Americans Are Sick of Your Impeachment Scam'

A protester interrupted Monday’s House Judiciary Committee hearing to claim that New York Rep. Jerrold Nadler and fellow Democrats are committing treason with their impeachment inquiry.

The protester, Infowars host Owen Shroyer, interrupted Nadler during the opening moments of Monday’s hearing.

“Jerry Nadler and the Democrat Party are committing treason against this country,” Shroyer said in a video of his protest, which he later uploaded to Twitter.

“And you can kick me out, but he’s the one committing crimes. You are, Jerry Nadler. You’re the one committing treason. America is done with this,” he yelled.

“America is sick of the treason committed by the Democrat Party,” he shouted.

“We’re not going to sit here and watch you run an impeachment scam and remove our vote. We voted for Donald Trump, and they’re simply removing him because they don’t like him,” he called out.

“Americans are sick of your impeachment scam. They’re sick of the Democrat treason. We know who committed the crimes, and it wasn’t Trump. Trump is innocent,” he said, before being hustled out of the hearing room.

Owen Shroyer confronts Jerry Nadler and treasonous Democrats at scam impeachment hearing: https://t.co/gwHlgxN6G6 — J Owen Shroyer (@allidoisowen) December 9, 2019

Afterward, he told police, “I’m not violent guys, I just came to do my thing.”

“If you want a comment, I think it’s ironic I’m the one being hauled out of here when the Democrats are the ones committing crimes,” he later said, calling his demonstration his “patriotic duty.”

Somebody just ripped into Nadler and the Dems… pic.twitter.com/ITIYCmU2TH — M3thods (@M2Madness) December 9, 2019

Nadler later told those in attendance that he wanted no repetitions of the incident.

“The audience is here to observe, but not to demonstrate, not to indicate agreement or disagreement with any witness or with any member of the committee,” Nadler said, according to The Hill. “The audience is here to observe only, and we will maintain decorum in the hearing room.”

During the hearing, Republican Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia called the inquiry a “focus group impeachment,” according to The Washington Post.

What’s the REAL reason Democrats are trying to impeach President Trump? They KNOW he will win in 2020. Watch @RepDougCollins lay out the Democrats’ impeachment scheme⬇️ pic.twitter.com/DnbHWQlhhC — GOP (@GOP) December 9, 2019

Collins also said House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff of California should be testifying about the report his committee filed with the Judiciary Committee.

“Guess he can’t back up his own report,” Collins said. “Today, I guess, is the movie version of the Schiff report, except one thing: The star witness failed to show up. … Where is Mr. Schiff?”

