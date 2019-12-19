SECTIONS
Commentary
Nadler Allegedly Had Public 'Hissy Fit' Over Extra Item on Lunch Order

By Jared Harris
Published December 19, 2019 at 12:48pm
There’s no doubt about it: It’s a stressful time to be a politician.

From the impeachment process straining relations between the parties to outright rebellion brewing against anti-gun Democratic leaders, it’s understandable that everyone in politics is probably a little stressed lately.

For House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler of New York, the last straw apparently was finding cheese on his burger in a Washington, D.C.-bound Amtrak dining car.

“I witnessed first hand Nadler’s snippy sense of entitlement when I caught up with him in the Cafe Car,” GOP media consultant Bradley Blakeman wrote Tuesday on Facebook. “He demanded that the attendant take the cheese off his hamburger before serving him. When she hesitated he had a hissy fit.

“She told him: ‘calm down sir.’ That only got him more pissed. At that point I left with my order. What an A-hole.”

In the post, Blakeman added two photos of a man who appears to be Nadler in the Amtrak train, lending some major credibility to his story.

While it’s understandable that Nadler might have worked up quite an appetite during his part in the House’s impeachment of President Donald Trump, it doesn’t excuse his alleged hangry outburst.

Blakeman continued his story on Twitter, elaborating on his less-than-pleasant train ride.

“My lucky day! Nadler and Skunkboy on the same train,” he wrote. “I’m sitting next to a dude who reeks. The train is packed and I have nowhere to go.”

Despite being seated right next to someone who apparently hasn’t discovered the wonders of indoor plumbing, Blakeman insisted that it was Nadler who should be tossed from the train.

Blakeman has a point — while sitting next to someone who stinks doesn’t exactly make for a peaceful train ride, watching someone berate a waiter over a slice of cheese is even worse.

It’s often said that one’s true personality comes out when dealing with waitstaff.

If that’s true, Nadler’s alleged outburst should be an indication to voters that who they’re putting in office might not be the smiling man in the campaign ads.

