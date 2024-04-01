Nadler Exposed: Smug Jan. 6 Persecutor Helped Suspected Senate Bomber Get Clemency 23 Years Ago

Quite a guy, Jerry Nadler. If you don’t believe it, ask him.

Or you can check out the website promoting the 16-term Democratic congressman from New York.

Nadler has been “defending democracy” and promoting a string of leftist causes — gun control, LGBT issues and “reproductive rights,” his website says.

It’s the “defending democracy” claim that rattles the most (“When our republic was most at risk, Jerry stepped in”).

“As Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee,” the website says, “Jerry has served as a bulwark against wannabe tyrants like Donald Trump and Republicans who seek to suppress the right to vote.”

Nadler “stood up” to Trump and “impeached him twice — once for his abuses of power and obstruction of Congress, and then again after the lawless former President incited the January 6th insurrection.”

Ah yes, that infamous “insurrection” where, after Trump requested a National Guard presence and told supporters to “peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard,” unarmed Americans went into the U.S. Capitol, some of them at the invitation of Capitol Police.

Yeah, that insurrection.

Curiously, despite Nadler’s website harrumphing about the events of Jan. 6, 2021, it’s silent about the congressman’s influence in gaining a pardon 20 years earlier for Susan Rosenberg, a member of the violent Marxist groups the Weather Underground and the May 19th Communist Organization.

Ironic considering Nadler’s accusations against individuals involved in the Jan. 6 disturbance is a 1984 FBI analysis describing May 19th as “a group which openly advocates the overthrow of the U.S. Government through armed struggle and the use of violence.”

Rosenberg was allegedly involved in breaking terrorists out of prison and in a string of armed robberies, including the infamous 1981 Brink’s robbery that resulted in the deaths of two police officers and a guard, according to Politico.

She was also a suspect in the 1983 bombing of the Senate building. Rosenberg was eventually convicted on weapons charges and sentenced to 58 years in prison.

So Nadler took action.

His rabbi, J. Rolando Matalon, showed him “compelling information” from a parole hearing for Rosenberg and “passed on the concerns of her family,” Nadler spokesman Eric Schmeltzer said, according to a 2001 New York Post report.

“What [Nadler] did was to pass on the materials to the White House counsel’s office and say, ‘I’d like you to take a look at this,’” Schmeltzer said.

After serving 16 years of her sentence, Rosenberg was pardoned by President Bill Clinton on Jan. 20, 2001, the last day of his administration.

Rudy Giuliani, the mayor of New York at the time, was critical of the pardon, The New York Times reported.

Of course, Giuliani is now enmeshed in the Trump lawfare nonsense, apparently for merely defending the former president.

And terrorist-favoring Jerry Nadler continues in Congress. Defending democracy, of course.

