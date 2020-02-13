Nadler Finds 'Another Quid Pro Quo' Hiding in Plain Sight

Democrats’ attempt to remove President Donald Trump over an alleged quid pro quo failed spectacularly.

Now, apparently not satisfied with the already humiliating result from his first try at removing Trump from office, Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York says he has identified another “quid pro quo.”

The House Judiciary Committee chairman hinted at the president’s alleged wrongdoing in a Thursday Twitter post.

This new accusation doesn’t stem from a high-level international phone call, as the first impeachment attempt did after Trump’s July 25 conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, but from a public post written by the president.

Dear @SenateGOP, This is what another quid pro quo by the President of the United States looks like. 👇 https://t.co/7E4PbxevBG — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) February 13, 2020

“Dear [Senate GOP],” Nadler wrote. “This is what another quid pro quo by the President of the United States looks like.”

Nadler’s latest concern about Trump was related to the president’s announcement earlier in the day of a White House meeting with Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“I’m seeing Governor Cuomo today at The White House. He must understand that National Security far exceeds politics,” Trump wrote.

Will Nadler continue pursuing impeachment if Trump wins a second term? Yes No

96% (729 Votes) 4% (27 Votes)

“New York must stop all of its unnecessary lawsuits & harrassment, start cleaning itself up, and lowering taxes. Build relationships, but don’t bring Fredo!”

The president met with Cuomo the week after the Trump administration said New York state residents would not be able to participate in Trusted Traveler Programs, a move meant to pressure the state into cooperating to even the minimal extent with federal efforts to combat illegal immigration.

Although Nadler’s comments may not have been made in seriousness, there’s no doubt that the Democratic lawmaker is ready to go for a second round against Trump.

Earlier this month, Nadler told a reporter it was “likely” that investigations into the president would continue.

Of course, there have been other threats against Trump-connected people as well.

Nadler exhibited zero shame last week in once again bringing up the confirmation hearings of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, implying that the FBI background check into Kavanaugh was not conducted in a satisfactory manner.

While Democratic leadership seems intent on impeaching Trump over and over again, it appears the president is focused on the bigger picture.

The recent return to the White House of Hope Hicks seems to hint that Trump is trying to recapture the momentum that defined his 2016 campaign and the early years of his presidency.

Considering how Democrats’ first impeachment attempt played out, additional investigations will likely only turn more Americans against a party seemingly intent on slowing the progress of President Trump by any means necessary.

