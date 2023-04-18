Nadler's Speech Ruined After Key Word in Speech Causes Room to Burst Into Laughter

New York Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler saw himself humiliated as he gave a speech on the crime situation in his home state.

On Monday, the House Judiciary Committee held a meeting called by the chairman, Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan, to discuss the crime epidemic sweeping New York City.

During his opening remarks at the hearing, Nadler lambasted Jordan, claiming that he was “doing the bidding of Donald Trump” by calling a hearing designed to analyze the job performance of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who recently filed a 34-count indictment against the former president.

“The chairman designed this hearing to intimidate and deter the duly elected district attorney of Manhattan from doing the work his constituents elected him to do,” Nadler said, at which point someone in the audience said, “Wow.”

He then accused the GOP of echoing supposedly “racist” and “anti-Semitic” statements made by Trump about the case in criticizing Bragg and Judge Juan Manuel Merchan, who is overseeing the criminal case.

It’s a standard Democratic argument aimed at squelching criticism. Since Bragg is black, and his campaign benefitted from funding by leftist billionaire George Soros, who is Jewish, any criticism of his actions must be considered both “racist” and “anti-Semitic.” There’s no other reason to attack an obviously political prosecution like this?

Merchan has a documented history of anti-Trump Democratic activism. He also oversaw the case of Allen Weisselberg, the former CFO of the Trump Organization who pleaded guilty last year to failing to pay income tax on perks he received from the company.

Trump has argued on his Truth Social platform that Weisselberg was “railroaded” and that Merchan “HATES ME,” but Democrats want Americans to believe that’s racist simply because Merchan is Hispanic?

Near the end of his remarks, Nadler claimed the hearing represented “to use the chairman’s favorite term, a ‘weaponization’ of the House Judiciary Committee.”

At that point, the audience burst out laughing.

The laughter is audible in the video below, just before Jordan bangs the gavel and warns those attending to refrain from making commentary on the issues.

During his opening remarks, Jerry Nadler is laughed at by audience members who are in attendance for @JudiciaryGOP‘s committee hearing about violent crime in New York City. pic.twitter.com/BDAlS94TPU — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) April 17, 2023

First of all, it is pretty rich for Nadler and the Democrats to be accusing the GOP of “weaponizing” the federal government, when they have been doing exactly that on behalf of the Biden administration for the past few years.

Many on Twitter were quick to point out the obvious hypocrisy in Nadler’s remarks.

Talk about the pot calling the kettle black! 🤣 — PugzRule 🇺🇲 MAGA 🚫DM’s (@PugzRule_) April 17, 2023

Furthermore, Nadler says that Bragg needs to be allowed to do the job that he was elected to do, and that is to keep the citizens of New York safe by prosecuting and punishing criminals.

However, Bragg seems to not be interested in doing that job. Instead, he is more concerned about carrying on a politically motivated prosecution against Donald Trump while criminals rule the streets of New York.

Violent crime in New York is out of control, and the Republicans called the hearing in order to hold Bragg accountable and ensure that he does his job.

Nadler’s comments were patently ridiculous to anyone who has been paying attention to the situation in New York. The people of New York deserve much better than a DA who neglects his job to score cheap political points.

They deserve better than Nadler, too.

