Nailed 'Em: Video Evidence Shows 'Socially Just' BLM Protesters Are Really Morally Bankrupt

The concept of “social justice” has been co-opted by morally bankrupt organizations that seek not justice but power.

Andy Ngo, an independent journalist and photographer who lives under constant threat for his reporting on militant far-left groups such as antifa and Black Lives Matter, has captured a video that exposes BLM for what they really are: depraved nihilists.

A group of BLM protestors in Portland, Oregon, chanted two words in support of the convicted serial child molester who was shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse during the riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The leader of the group in Portland called out, “Say his name!” In response, BLM supporters chanted, “Joseph Rosenbaum.”

Portland, Ore.: “Say his name! Joseph Rosenbaum!” #BLM protesters chant in support of Rosenbaum, the convicted serial child sex offender who was killed in self defense by Kyle #Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wisc. pic.twitter.com/pkPgXvDHHV — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 22, 2021

Those familiar with BLM know that they make a practice of chanting the names of those they see as victims of “systemic racism.” They then make demands for social justice. If the demands aren’t met, no matter how outlandish, it’s going to get violent.

Joseph Rosenbaum is no victim. In the parlance of the Woke, he was an “oppressor” of the worst kind. Rosenbaum was a five-time sex offender. He was also white, as were the other two men who were shot by Rittenhouse that night in Kenosha. All three men had violent criminal records, as reported by Heavy.com.

Rosenbaum was sentenced to 10 years in prison in December 2002 for sexual contact with a minor. All five of his victims were minor boys, according to the outlet. Among the charges were anal rape, oral sex and masturbating in front of a 15-year-old.

Rosenbaum had a troubled past, to put it lightly. His other crimes ranged from probation violations to violent assaults.

If left unchecked, Rosenbaum would have likely added the murder of Rittenhouse to his litany of criminal offenses. Rittenhouse shot and killed Rosenbaum before that could happen.

Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges. It was plain to anybody who watched the trial that the young man was protecting his life from a series of violent assaults, a clear-cut case of self-defense if there ever was one.

For BLM to chant the name, “Joseph Rosenbaum,” as if he was some kind of martyr is the height of hypocrisy. Unless the cause he was martyred for is violence itself.

Maybe violence is the cause groups like this champion. BLM instigated over 500 violent riots in the summer of 2020, according to the Washington Examiner.

Princeton University group studies 3 months of Black Lives Matter protests. Intent is to show they are ‘overwhelmingly peaceful.’ But report reveals nearly 570 violent demonstrations–riots–in nearly 220 locations spread all across country. https://t.co/it60GBbTZT pic.twitter.com/Ph8iECyHIf — Byron York (@ByronYork) September 5, 2020

It has become common practice for leftist activists and politicians to claim the moral high ground. The constant virtue signaling by BLM and other extremists suggests they understand the concept of virtue. They do not. They are violent thugs.

When somebody repeatedly makes the claim that they are virtuous, watch out. Actions speak louder than words.

BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors has admitted to being a learned Marxist. That says it all. Marxists are well known for their past actions.

According to The Heritage Foundation, during China’s communist Cultural Revolution, “The total number of dead from 1959 to 1961 was between 30 million and 40 million — the population of California.”

When virtue is equated with violence, all hell follows with it. Portland BLM protesters effectively dubbing serial sex offender Joseph Rosenbaum as a martyr for social justice is to crown violence and depravity as the highest of virtues.

How many must die before the Marxist appetite is sated?

I agree that it is critical to revisit the concept of justice in America. Instead of BLM or antifa, we should consult the wise men of the past like Socrates and Aristotle.

We might even go so far as to look back at a book wholly dedicated to truth and justice: the Holy Bible.

God help us all.

