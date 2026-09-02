Nancy Grace wasn’t giving any ground.

The doyen of true crime coverage, who has spent decades on American television screens probing the stories behind horrific behavior, came under fire Monday from the defense attorney for the Massachusetts woman on trial for strangling her three young children in 2023.

And in a Monday night appearance on Fox News’ “Hannity,” Grace fired right back.

Nancy Grace: I’m here to speak the truth pic.twitter.com/AalJjzf0Qd — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) September 1, 2026

The public exchange kicked off when attorney Kevin Reddington, defending the infamous Lindsay Clancy in a trial that has riveted the nation, slammed Grace and Fox News host Sean Hannity for their caustic coverage of his client’s case.

In particular, Reddington — who called Grace the “queen of mean” — argued that Grace had misstated facts about the case, including a claim that Clancy had searched “how to kill” on Google before committing the horrifying crime.

Clark had admitted strangling her three children — Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months — on Jan. 24, 2023. She claimed a “male voice” ordered her to commit the atrocity (a voice she’d never heard before or since, according to court testimony).

She cleared the way to do it by asking her husband to leave the home they shared — and where he worked — to pick up a takeout dinner and some medicine from a CVS pharmacy.

Her defense argued that she was suffering from a severe form of postpartum psychosis, which rendered her incapable of being responsible for her actions.

The spectacular nature of the crime has caused a storm of politicized publicity, and Reddington wasn’t shy about his attack on Hannity and Grace — calling both out by name.

In her interview with Hannity hours later, Grace was having none of it.

I agree and I’m left leaning. I love Nancy. — Laura Lee (@kaybaura) August 31, 2026

“No. 1, it is not my duty, nor my desire, to speak out and appease, or please, Mr. Reddington,” she said. “He is not my concern …

“Regardless of what Mr. Reddington said, the law is clear. If you show intent to kill, you are liable for Murder One.”

She went on to defend her comments about Clark’s computer searches, suggesting she was, in effect, paraphrasing Clancy’s word choice.

Grace cited evidence that she said showed Clark had searched the specific length of time it would take for her husband to travel to the restaurant and drug store and return to the home, indicating how thoroughly she planned the crime.

She also said Clancy had searched questions like:

“Quote: ‘How to slit your throat to die?’ Quote: ‘Can you turn airbags off on a Kia Sorento’ to have a fatal crash? ‘How you turn off airbags Kia Sorento?’ ‘Can you treat a sociopath?’

“She looked up all of her own symptoms.”

For his part, Hannity defended his show’s coverage of the case at considerable length, and noted that Reddington had been invited to appear on the program numerous times, “but we’ve not received any response.”

“If he doesn’t want press comments or media commentary on the case, then why does he continue to make public comments regularly in front of the media?” Hannty asked.

“Now, again, Mr. Reddington, we’d like to invite you on this show, make your case, instead of taking your cheap shots and grandstanding in front of the media.”

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