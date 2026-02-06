Nancy Guthrie's Neighbor Details Mysterious Sighting Shortly Before Disappearance

As the hunt for Nancy Guthrie continues with no suspects, a neighbor has come forward to report that an unusual vehicle was on their street in the days before she was apparently abducted.

Police believe the 84-year-old mother of “Today” host Savannah Guthrie was taken from her Tucson, Arizona, home overnight Saturday, with some evidence pointing to an early Sunday time when she was taken.

Brett McIntire, 72, said that not long before the apparent abduction, he saw an unmarked van on the street when he lives across from Nancy Guthrie, according to the New York Post.

“It was somewhere on that street. It was a white van, full-sized, with no printing on the sides. It was parked on the street,” he said.

He could not recall the day he saw the van.

“Normally, people that are coming to work on your home will have a company vehicle or if they’re independent, something written on it,” he said.

“From now on, when I’m going out and about, I’ll have a paper and pen and record anything unusual,” he said.

His wife, Lisa McIntire, said they are now considering getting security cameras.

“We have a pretty secure residence. Metal doors. I’m kind of a deep sleeper, so it’s unlikely someone could get past one of the metal doors. But we’re a little concerned,” she said.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said yesterday that blood found outside Guthrie’s house tested positive for her DNA, according to NBC News.

No suspects or persons of interest have been identified.

“We’re not there yet,” he said.

“We’re actively looking at everybody we come across, in this case, everybody,” Nanos said. “We would be irresponsible if we didn’t talk to everybody.”

He deplored allegations that police suspected any individual.

“It’s really kind of reckless to report that someone is a suspect when they could very well be a victim,” Nanos said.

Nanos said media events will only be held in the future when “we have some real evidence or something to bring up.”

“It’s pretty pointless to just keep hounding the same things over and over,” he said.

