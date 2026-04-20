Nancy Mace Calls for 'Immediate' Expulsion of Fellow House Republican: 'The Worst Kind of Pond Scum'

Rep. Nancy Mace, a Republican from South Carolina, escalated an existing feud with fellow Rep. Cory Mills on Monday.

In a post on X, Mace did not mince words when she called for the removal of the Florida Republican.

She called Mills “the worst kind of pond scum in Congress.”

“Cory Mills is the worst kind of pond scum in Congress and I realize this is an insult to pond scum. He chose to come after me days after my father passed away, a real war hero, something Mills would not know anything about since he lied about his military record for years,” she said.

Cory Mills is the worst kind of pond scum in Congress and I realize this is an insult to pond scum. He chose to come after me days after my father passed away, a real war hero, something Mills would not know anything about since he lied about his military record for years. He… — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) April 20, 2026

Mace concluded, “He needs to be expelled IMMEDIATELY.”

The statement comes a year after Mills came under scrutiny from the House Ethics Committee.

In a November 2025 statement, the committee announced the formation of an Investigative Subcommittee.

The subcommittee is tasked with determining whether Mills violated the Code of Official Conduct.

The allegations against Mills, who represents Florida’s 7th congressional district, are wide-ranging.

In addition to reviewing potential campaign finance violations tied to his 2022 and 2024 campaigns, Mills is accused of sexual misconduct and domestic violence.

According to a report from Blaze Media, a former beauty pageant contestant alleged Mills threatened to send videos of her to people she dated after their breakup.

The woman, Lindsey Langston, described Mills as charismatic and said the two had a turbulent relationship before she broke it off.

She claimed that Mills was violent and said he talked about marriage and starting a family with her before the breakup.

Langston said Mills threatened to release what equated to revenge porn of her before police became involved.

She later filed a protective order.

Mace’s comments come after Eric Swalwell and Tony Gonzalez both announced their resignations from the House amid sex-related scandals.

While discussing his potential expulsion from Congress, Mills told The Hill last week, “I don’t even fall into the category of Swalwell or Gonzales.”

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