Nancy Mace Confronted by 'Transgender' Student, His Voice Drops an Octave When She Refuses to Apologize

South Carolina Republican Rep. Nancy Mace told off a “transgender” activist so directly, he dropped the “woman” act.

The South Carolina Daily Gazette reported Tuesday that Mace had been speaking at an event hosted by the University of South Carolina’s chapter of Turning Point USA — a conservative student organization — when she was approached afterwards by Harley Hicks, a man pretending to be a woman.

Hicks found Mace’s use of the word “tranny” to be offensive and confronted Mace, seeking an apology.

Mace subsequently doubled-down, causing the activist to immediately drop the “I’m a woman” routine and use his actual voice to chastise her.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that may offend some readers.

That deep voice came out of nowhere. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/63xy2mIYvm — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) April 22, 2025

“OK, so I would like for you to apologize because it is derogatory, and second of all –,” Hicks said before Mace asked, “Is tranny derogatory to you? Really?”

When Hicks realized Mace wasn’t going to concede that point, the mask came off.

“Well yeah, of course it f***ing is,” Hicks said in his actual voice, an octave lower than the fake woman voice he had been using just moments earlier.

Mace proceeded to go further, using the word again: “Tranny, tranny, tranny.”

It is here security was forced to intervene as Hicks grabs a potted plant then his purse, before turning to leave.

The short clip encapsulates the farce that is transgenderism. Hicks is a bully appropriating womanhood through a costume.

Further, his actions speak to the time-honored tradition of left-wing “tolerance.”

Mace was expected to apologize and make a concession.

When that clearly wasn’t happening, there was no further deliberating. Intimidation was the next step.

Mace is making it her goal in Congress to not allow behavior like this to continue.

When Delaware Democratic Rep. Sarah McBride — a man — came to Congress lauded as the first “trans” woman elected, Mace was not going to play along. She was determined that McBride was not going to barge his way into women’s locker rooms or bathrooms.

In November, just after the election, Speaker for the House Mike Johnson made it official with an edict, saying, “All single-sex facilities in the Capitol and House Office Buildings — such as restrooms, changing rooms, and locker rooms — are reserved for individuals of that biological sex.”

Mace and Johnson understand what Hick and McBride do not. This is not about love and acceptance. There is a conscientious effort to erase any distinctions between the sexes by erasing women.

