Nancy Mace Names 6 Lawmakers in Bombshell Comments on Congressional Sex Scandal 'Slush Fund'

Rep. Nancy Mace, a Republican from South Carolina, named names Monday as she delved into settlements she said were related to sexual harassment allegations against lawmakers.

“The files are out. Our subpoena has uncovered settlements totaling $338,000 from Congress’s sexual harassment slush fund,” Mace wrote in a post on X.

“Nine members named. Records before 2004 — destroyed. 357 members of Congress voted to keep it hidden. We’re leading the charge to release them despite their opposition,” she posted.

Mace then listed names and amounts, but offered no context for the settlements.

The files are out. Our subpoena has uncovered settlements totaling $338,000 from Congress’s sexual harassment slush fund. Nine members named. Records before 2004 – destroyed. 357 members of Congress voted to keep it hidden. We’re leading the charge to release them despite… pic.twitter.com/C7GJEIVwVB — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) May 4, 2026

Her post listed the members and their settlements.

2007: Rodney Alexander ($15,000)

2009: Office of Carolyn McCarthy (2 cases resulting in 1 settlement) ($8,000)

2010: Eric Massa I ($85,000)

2010: Eric Massa II ($20,000)

2010: Eric Massa III ($10,000)

2010: John Conyers I ($50,000)

2014: Blake Farenthold ($84,000)

2014: John Conyers (Severance pay $27,111.75)

2017: Patrick Meehan (2 cases resulting in 1 settlement) (Severance pay $39,250)

In February, Mace called for the House Ethics Committee to publicly release all information on allegations against members of the House.

“If you sexually harass someone in Congress you do not get to hide behind closed doors,” she said then.

“The American people deserve answers. Staff deserve answers. Women deserve answers. No more protection for predators in Congress. We are going to shine a light on every single one of them,” she added.

The resolution was defeated, as Mace noted in an April news release, saying it was “killed by 357 members on both sides of the aisle to protect themselves and their friends.”

The release said that in March, Mace issued a subpoena to the Office of Congressional Workplace Rights “demanding the release of all awards and settlements paid pursuant to Section 415 of the Congressional Accountability Act prior to December 12, 2018, for misconduct by Members of Congress.”

“For too long, Congress has swept this under the rug, protecting predators at the expense of victims and taxpayers. Those days are over,” Mace said.

“The American people have unknowingly been paying for this cover-up. We started this fight, we made the subpoena motion, and we will not rest until these names are released and every predator in Congress has no other choice but to resign,” she added.

A CNN report noted that the office Mace subpoenaed is “involved with a range of complaints against members, not exclusively sexual harassment claims.”

The report said that from Jan. 1, 1996, through Dec. 12, 2018, 349 settlements were approved, with 80 settled by legislative offices. Seven settlements addressed allegations of sexual harassment.

CNN said the language reads along the lines of one settlement that said the deal was agreed upon “to avoid the inconvenience of protracted litigation and the expense to the parties and the taxpayers of such litigation.”

CNN noted that a Treasury Department account that funded settlements before 2018 has since been closed. The outlet also reported that none of those Mace named are current members of Congress.

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