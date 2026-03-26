Nancy Mace Poised to Side with Democrats to Pass War Powers Resolution: 'War with Iran Needs to End'

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina, who is seeking election as her state’s governor this fall, says she will oppose more funding for the war and support a War Powers Resolution to tie President Donald Trump’s hands.

“War with Iran needs to end. President Trump has won the war, time to exit,” Mace wrote in a statement, according to Axios.

“I’m not voting to send South Carolina’s sons and daughters into battle to die for the price of oil,” she said.

Mace said she will “most likely” join House Democrats the next time a War Powers Resolution comes up for a vote.

The House defeated a similar resolution 212-219, but Axios noted that if Mace and four Democrats who voted for the resolution vote with the rest of the Democrats, the outcome could change.

The House vote, even if the resolution passes, would change nothing. Even if the resolution passes the Senate, Trump can veto it. It would take a two-thirds majority to override that veto.

South Carolina doesn’t want U.S. boots on the ground in Iran, and neither do I. pic.twitter.com/PFcGvBmDJR — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) March 25, 2026



Mace on Wednesday issued a number of social media posts critical of the war.

“Just walked out of a House Armed Services briefing on Iran. Let me repeat: I will not support troops on the ground in Iran, even more so after this briefing,” she posted.

“The justifications presented to the American public for the war in Iran were not the same military objectives we were briefed on today in the House Armed Services Committee. This gap is deeply troubling. The longer this war continues, the faster it will lose the support of Congress and the American people,” Mace also wrote.

Another post said: “South Carolina doesn’t want U.S. boots on the ground in Iran, and neither do I.”

Mace also attacked Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, calling him part of Washington’s “war machine,” according to The Hill.

Graham recently said President Donald Trump should land troops on Kharg Island, which is vital to Iran’s oil exports.

Mace said Graham has not “thought through or war gamed the consequences.”

Graham hits back after Nancy Mace criticizes him on Iran “I’ll leave it up to her. I like Nancy. We don’t agree on foreign policy sometimes, but it’s President Trump’s call, not mine.” — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) March 26, 2026

“Has he thought through what the Houthis are going to do? Has he thought through where Hezbollah is?” she said, saying Trump should not be listening to Graham.

“I want President Trump to take Lindsey Graham out of the Situation Room,” she said.

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