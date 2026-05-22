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Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol on March 3, 2026 in Washington.
Commentary
Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol on March 3, 2026 in Washington. (Heather Diehl / Getty Images)

Nancy Mace Proposes Amendment to Ban Foreign-Born Politicians from Serving in Congress

 By Samuel Short  May 22, 2026 at 5:26am
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South Carolina Republican Rep. Nancy Mace has a few of her Democratic colleagues in mind with a new proposed amendment to the United States Constitution.

On Wednesday, Mace announced via social media platform X a joint resolution in Congress for members of the body, as well as judges, and positions subject to Senate confirmation to be born in the United States.

She mentioned three Democrats specifically as inspiration for this resolution: Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, Michigan Rep. Shri Thanedar, and Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal.

Omar is from Somalia, while Thanedar and Jayapal are both from India.

“Ilhan Omar. Shri Thanedar. Pramila Jayapal. All born in foreign countries, none were citizens by birth. All sitting in the United States Congress. All making clear every single day their loyalty is not to America,” Mace said.

“We just introduced a long overdue joint resolution proposing a constitutional amendment to require Members of Congress, federal judges, and Senate-confirmed officers to be natural born citizens.”

Mace wisely pointed out that the president and vice president cannot be from another country.

Why should other officers in government be any different? This is the very same standard the President and Vice President are already required to meet.

“The people writing America’s laws, confirming America’s judges, and representing America on the world stage should have one loyalty: America. Not any other country. For too long we have allowed foreign born members to hold seats in this government while making clear they are America last, not America first. We see it every day,” Mace said.

“This constitutional amendment will put an end to it.”

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Representatives like Omar don’t do much to dispel criticisms she doesn’t put the United States first.

Recall when she remarked, “I am hopeful that me and my children will be able to raise our kids in this land where I was born and raised,” seemingly yearning for a return to Somalia.

Secondly, Jayapal isn’t helping herself by calling for reparations for illegal immigrants and prosecutions of Immigrations and Customs Enforcement officers.

As for Thanedar, he struggled to remember basic information about his district that he represents.

Mace’s amendment is not radical.

Imagine Americans going to Somalia or India and having the power to create policy for their people.

This is a step in the right direction.

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Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




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