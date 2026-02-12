Nancy Mace Says She's Seen Unredacted Epstein List, Which Shields 'Prime Ministers' and 'Former Presidents'

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina said full release of all the names on the Epstein files would shock the world.

Mace appeared on Piers Morgan’s show, and in a video posted to YouTube, shared some of her reactions to what she found after being able to view unredacted documents spanning the Department of Justice investigation into the vast sex trafficking network operated by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

“You would be shocked, Piers, at some of the names that I have seen that came across the DOJ in emails that the DOJ is protecting,” she said.

“And we’re talking about people on both sides of the aisle. We’re talking about famous people, rich people, people in power, prime ministers, former prime ministers, former presidents, etc., media personalities that are named in these files.”







“That’s why I say this is going to go down as one of the greatest cover-ups in American history,” she said, adding that she doubted justice would ever surface.

“This kind of thing cannot continue to go on.”

“You’d be surprised, shocked even at some of the names in the files,” she said moments later.

In multiple posts on social media, Mace vented her rage at redactions that remain and said she would make everything public.

“After today’s review of the Epstein files at the DOJ, I have a list of names I will be requesting the House Oversight Committee invite to testify and, if necessary, subpoena. I have questions,” Mace posted on X.

“The days of cover-up are over. We’re PULLING back the curtain. We will learn who knew, who participated, and who covered up Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes,” she added in a later post.

She posted on X that despite being labeled as unredacted, “many documents are STILL redacted. Co-conspirators. Internal DOJ memos. Decades of information – hidden. Not on my watch.”

This week we’re reading the “unredacted” Epstein files. Except many documents are STILL redacted. Co-conspirators. Internal DOJ memos. Decades of information – hidden. Not on my watch. pic.twitter.com/40beSDay3m — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) February 11, 2026

She also noted that the Department of Justice was looking over her shoulder.

“Yes. I will confirm. DOJ is tracking the Epstein documents Members of Congress search for, open, and review. I was able to navigate the system today and I won’t disclose how or the nature of how; but confirmed the DOJ is TAGGING ALL DOCUMENTS Members of Congress search, open and review. Based on how I confirmed this, there are timestamps associated with this tracking,” she posted on X.

Mace told the Post and Courier the files she was able to review “barely scratched the surface.”

“The whole time we thought: why aren’t these co-conspirators rotting behind bars? Powerful people made deals with a convicted pedophile and turned a blind eye while young girls were being trafficked and abused,” she said in a statement.

Mace on Wednesday appeared with women who had been at one time entrapped in the Epstein network and vowed to fight for justice.

“This morning we stood with the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein as they courageously shared their stories,” Mace said. She added she has “lost all faith in the justice system,” but her belief in the victims who have told their stories “will never fade,” according to WCIV-TV.

