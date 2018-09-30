Pelosi Calls Republicans ‘Despicable’ in Misleading Kavanaugh Message – ‘I’m Shaking with Anger’

Even as the Senate Judiciary Committee was calling for a one-week pause in the fevered confirmation chaos surrounding Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi was attacking Republicans for trying to rush Kavanaugh’s confirmation and telling potential donors that only their money could set things right.

A fund-raising email from Pelosi, sent by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, claimed that the California Democrat was “shaking with anger.”

Pelosi told supporters that Republicans were “ramming through a vote” on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh “in a matter of minutes,” the message obtained by The Daily Caller said.

Even under Senate Republicans’ best-case scenario, a confirmation vote on Kavanaugh would not have come until the weekend. As it was, the vote was delayed for at least a week to allow the FBI to investigate claims against the nominee that have so far been unproven.

“I need you to rush in $1 to defeat every last despicable Republican,” Pelosi said in the email. “I will personally quadruple-match it.”

Pelosi said Republicans were not interested in fairness.

“They don’t care about everything we’ve learned the past week,” Pelosi said of Republicans. “All they care about is falling in line behind Trump.”

Pelosi on Saturday called Kavanaugh unqualified for the Supreme Court based upon his anger at Congressional Democrats for their attacks on his nomination. As a member of the House, Pelosi has no vote on Kavanaugh.

“I couldn’t help but think that if a woman had ever performed that way, they would say ‘hysterical,’” she said in a Saturday interview, according to CBS News. “It’s not time for a hysterical, biased person to go to the court and expect us to say, ‘isn’t that wonderful.’”

Thursday’s hearing saw Kavanaugh, who has consistently denied charges of sexual misconduct from his high school and college days, going on the attack to slam Democrats and liberal allies of Hillary Clinton of concocting a strategy aimed at preventing him from being confirmed.

“I think that he disqualifies himself with those statements and the manner in which he went after the Clintons and the Democrats,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi also indicated that Kavanaugh’s current federal judgeship might not be safe if the FBI, in its upcoming probe, can find that Kavanaugh lied.

“I will say this — if he is not telling the truth to Congress or to the FBI, then he’s not fit not only to be on the Supreme Court, but to be on the court he’s on right now,” Pelosi said.

On Saturday, Pelosi sought to contradict claims that various Democrats are running to abolish ICE or impeach President Donald Trump, the Texas Tribune reported.

“I just say to the candidates, (Republicans) would like to think that we’re out there going for impeachment, shutting down ICE, all kinds of things, and that serves the president’s purpose.”

However, as reported by Vox, the call to abolish ICE has been embraced by multiple progressive Democrats, including high-profile Democratic congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Pelosi said candidates should “(d)o whatever you need to win — just win, baby.”

