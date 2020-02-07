Nancy Pelosi Claims Trump Looked 'a Little Sedated' at State of the Union

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sought to trash President Donald Trump on Thursday as she defended her behavior in ripping up Trump’s State of the Union message on live TV.

“I tore up a manifesto of mistruths,” Pelosi said.

“It was necessary to get the attention of the American people to say, ‘This is not true. And this is how it affects you.’ And I don’t need any lessons from anybody, especially the president of the United States, about dignity.”

Pelosi then seemed to take a shot at Republicans who chanted “four more years” as Trump took his place at the podium Tuesday to start his speech.

“Is it OK to start saying ‘four more years’ in the House of Representatives?” she said.

“Is it unheard of to have the president insult people there who don’t share his view?” Pelosi said, adding that Trump used his speech to “misrepresent” and “present falsehoods.”

“I think it was completely, entirely appropriate, and considering some of the other exuberances within me, the courteous thing to do,” she said of her own behavior.

Pelosi claimed that she has extended all possible courtesies to Trump.

“I extended the hand of friendship to him, to welcome him as the president of the United States to the people’s House,” she said. “It was also an act of kindness, because he looked to me like he was a little sedated.”

“He looked that way last year, too. He didn’t want to shake hands? That meant nothing to me,” she added.

However, Pelosi had used an image of herself with her hand extended on Twitter:

Democrats will never stop extending the hand of friendship to get the job done #ForThePeople. We will work to find common ground where we can, but will stand our ground where we cannot. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/ELJqR9q4xD — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) February 5, 2020

Pelosi’s comments did not play well on social media:

GOOD LORD, SERIOUSLY? NANCY, YOU’RE NOT ONE TO SAY SOMEONE LOOKS SEDATED – Nancy Pelosi: Trump Looked ‘a Little Sedated’ During SOTU https://t.co/8yrsq73Fg1 — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) February 6, 2020

Pelosi says Pres Trump was sedated??? during the SOTU!!! That’s going too far. Dignity would be working for America and accepting defeat graciously. You have gone too far and really should shut your uneducated mouth. I’ll pray for you — Grandma On The Pond (@GrandmaPond) February 6, 2020

During her weekly briefing, she defended her conduct and slammed Trump.

“It’s appalling the things that he says, and then you say to me whether tearing up his falsehoods, ‘Isn’t that the wrong message?’ No it isn’t,” she said.

“I thought that was a very dignified act.”

“That was not a State of the Union. That was his state of mind,” she said, calling Trump’s speech a “compilation of falsehoods.”

“He has shredded the truth in the speech, he is shredding the Constitution in his conduct — I shredded his state of his mind address,” she said.

