Nancy Pelosi Details Contentious Phone Call with Trump: ‘You’re Scaring the Children of America’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Monday that she told President Donald Trump his planned Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids, which were to begin over the weekend, were “scaring the children.”

She further questioned why the U.S. should be enforcing immigration law in the interior of the country at all.

Pelosi recounted at an event on immigration in Elmhurst, New York that she and the president had been speaking by phone Friday evening when she urged him to call off the 10-city immigration enforcement raids on those subject to deportation orders.

“When I spoke to the president, I said, look, I’m a mom, I have 5 kids, nine grandchildren. And children are scared. You’re scaring the children of America. Not just in those families, but their neighbors and their communities. You’re scaring the children,” the speaker said.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi on what she told President Trump about ICE raids that have now been delayed: “Children are scared. You’re scaring the children of America, not just in those families but their neighbors and their communities. You’re scaring the children” pic.twitter.com/rnmUztMLan — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 24, 2019

Pelosi proceeded to suggest that several faith-based groups had weighed in with Trump, as well, asking him to call off the raids.

“We have to keep that pressure on to remove all doubt in our country we respect people for their dignity and worth, their spark of divinity. Respect them for their rights being in the United States of American and recognizing that families belong together,” she said.

100% (297 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Trump announced the cancellation of the raids Saturday, tweeting, “At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the Illegal Immigration Removal Process (Deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border.

“If not, Deportations start!” he added.

At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the Illegal Immigration Removal Process (Deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border. If not, Deportations start! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2019

“I want to give the Democrats every last chance to quickly negotiate simple changes to Asylum and Loopholes. This will fix the Southern Border, together with the help that Mexico is now giving us. Probably won’t happen, but worth a try. Two weeks and big Deportation begins!” Trump followed up in a Sunday tweet.

I want to give the Democrats every last chance to quickly negotiate simple changes to Asylum and Loopholes. This will fix the Southern Border, together with the help that Mexico is now giving us. Probably won’t happen, but worth a try. Two weeks and big Deportation begins! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2019

At the Monday immigration event, Pelosi went on to question the purpose of enforcing immigration law for those who are already in the country.

“In terms of interior enforcement, what is the point?” she asked.

Pelosi also stated that “a violation of status is not a reason for deportation.”

“The Democrats want to tear down existing walls, our institutions, and the rule of law,” Republican national spokesperson Elizabeth Harrington tweeted in response.

Nancy Pelosi on enforcing immigration law: “What is the point?” The Democrats want to tear down existing walls, our institutions, and the rule of lawpic.twitter.com/8gVpdnGNmd — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) June 24, 2019

The U.S. Immigration and Nationality Act sets forth several grounds upon which non-citizens can be removed back to their country of origin.

Section 1227 of the act lists a violation of immigration status at the top of reasons for deportation.

Meanwhile, The Hill reported that the House and the Senate are expecting to vote this week on additional funding to address the migrant crisis at the southern border.

The Trump administration has requested a $4.5 billion to address the spike in those crossing the border, which has surpassed 100,000 people over each of the past three months.

On Sunday, Pelosi issued a statement communicating the House will advance legislation that “protects vulnerable children and keeps America safe as it honors our values.”

The bill provides for funds for food, shelter, clothing, medical care and legal assistance.

However, “(i)t does not fund the Administration’s failed mass detention policy, but, instead, funds effective, humane alternatives to detention” and “places strict limits on influx shelters” and “creates strong oversight by Congress including to protect unaccompanied children.”

A Gallup poll conducted earlier this month found 23 percent of Americans believe immigration is the most important issue facing the country — the highest level ever recorded by the organization since it started polling the issue in 1993.

