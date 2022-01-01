Share
This month, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi argued that members of Congress should not be criticized for owning personal stocks.

Days later, she bought millions of dollars worth of call options for stocks in various companies.

According to disclosures signed Wednesday, Pelosi purchased between $1.75 and $3.6 million worth of call options between Dec. 17 and Dec. 22 for companies including Google, Salesforce, Roblox and Disney.

Her largest purchases were between $500,000 and $1 million for Google and between $600,000 and $1.25 million for Salesforce.

According to the New York Post, Pelosi said on Dec. 15 that members of Congress should be able to hold individual stocks in the U.S.

“We’re a free-market economy,” Pelosi said. “[Members of Congress] should be able to participate in that.”

She added that lawmakers need to disclose stock market purchases and actions when they take them.

“If people aren’t reporting [stock trades], they should be,” she said, according to the Post.

Should members of Congress hold individual stocks?

U.S. Senate candidate Lucas Kunce said he disagreed with Pelosi’s position.

“What I heard was, ‘Let them eat cake, 2021,'” he told MSNBC.

“That’s the person who’s supposed to be taking care of normal, everyday Americans … and instead, they’re legislating for their own stock portfolios.”

Other Twitter users agreed that members of Congress should not be able to hold individual stocks because they are likely to have insider information.

It appears this criticism has not fazed Pelosi as she continues to make massive stock market purchases.

