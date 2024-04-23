Nancy Pelosi Embarrasses US While Traveling Abroad with Extremely Foolish Attempt to Interfere with Israeli Politics

As remarkable as it might seem, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, while representing the United States abroad, might just have said one of the dumbest things she has ever said in her entire career.

The Democratic who represents California’s 11th Congressional District was sitting down for an interview with RTE’s “Six One News” during a visit to Ireland when she spouted all sorts of idiocy.

From attacking the Supreme Court as a “rogue” court for failing to follow Democrats’ orders to seriously calling President Joe Biden “a person with a great vision for America — of fairness, justice and inclusiveness,” Pelosi was on a roll.

But the 84-year-old congresswoman’s worst remarks might be those she spouted on the Israel-Hamas war.

Now, Democrats have been placed in a precarious situation by the conflict in the Middle East. While much of the party’s younger voter base has vociferously advocated for the Palestinians, most sane folk, Democrat or otherwise, have favored Israel.

Indeed, even if many of the war crimes falsely attributed to Israel were true, it still would be hard to fault its response considering the brutality and savagery of Hamas’ terrorist attacks on the nation on Oct. 7.

But Biden is woefully unpopular with the November election fast approaching, so Pelosi must do what she can to make him seem more appealing to those all-important young voters.

Therefore, the former speaker saw fit to condemn Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s methods of waging war.

“We recognize Israel’s right to protect itself,” she said. “We reject the policy and the practice of Netanyahu — terrible. What could be worse than what he has done in response?”

Of course, she failed to go into much detail, but how on earth could Netanyahu’s response to the brutal attacks be construed as “terrible”?

Despite some significant blunders, Israel’s actions overall have been quite measured, ensuring that as few civilians as possible have been killed as it works to root out the terrorists in Gaza.

Even worse than condemning the head of state of one of the United States’ biggest allies, Pelosi went one step further and called for Netanyahu to step down.

“He should resign. He’s ultimately responsible,” the congresswoman said.

She said Netanyahu has been a “problem” for years.

“I don’t know whether he’s afraid of peace, incapable of peace or just doesn’t want peace, but he has been an obstacle to the two-state solution,” Pelosi said.







How in the world did Pelosi think she was at liberty to call for the leader of a free nation under attack to resign, especially considering Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was criticized for the same thing back in March?

If a powerful foreign leader said the same thing about Biden, useless as he has been, the Democrats would be up in arms.

Pelosi’s comments were patently ridiculous and hypocritical.

If anything, Israel’s response to a brutal and unprovoked terrorist attack has been more measured than any response the U.S. had in the past two decades.

Indeed, how else was Israel supposed to respond to the slaughter, rape and kidnapping of innocent men, women and children by Hamas?

Wasn’t the brutal attack directly targeting civilians more “terrible” than anything Israel has done in response?

How did Pelosi really think Israel should respond?

It seems as though the former speaker, like many other leaders of her party, thought Israel should have just laid down and taken it.

