Nancy Pelosi Finally Speaks Out, Anchor Asks Her Point Blank if the Retirement Rumors Are True

One of the most chilling phenomena of the past few years is the aggressively soulless ambition of some Democrats in power.

A glaring example involves multi-millionaire Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, who insists she’s deathly worried about the well-being of her 82-year-old injured husband while diligently working from her office 3,000 miles away in Washington, D.C.

On Monday, the career politician told CNN host Anderson Cooper she’s distraught that her husband had to undergo brain surgery following an Oct. 28 hammer attack at their San Francisco home.

“I’ve been close to tears a number of times in this conversation,” Pelosi said from her posh Washington office.

The speaker — who has lived bicoastally during her 35-year tenure as a U.S. congresswoman — suggested she might finally retire if the GOP wins back control of the House of Representatives in Tuesday’s midterm elections.

Pelosi added that her decision to retire “will be affected about what happened the last week or two.”

Cooper asked, “Will your decision be impacted by the attack in any way?”

“Yes,” Pelosi said.

This vague, terse reply is the closest the 82-year-old has gotten to suggesting she would retire after spending almost five decades as a political activist, starting in 1977 as a regional chairwoman for the Democratic National Committee.

Will Nancy Pelosi retire? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 61% (391 Votes) No: 39% (250 Votes)

Without rehashing the bizarre, murky details of the attack on Paul Pelosi, it bears noting that Nancy Pelosi is an extremely wealthy woman.

Her net worth reportedly is about $120 million.

She obviously does not need to work for money.

Moreover, Pelosi and her financier husband are at an age and stage of life where they’ve accomplished a lot and it would be perfectly understandable and even expected that they would retire in order to enjoy the last remaining years of their lives.

Given this fact and Pelosi’s own declarations of concern about her family in the wake of the alleged hammer attack, it’s mind-boggling that she’d rather be in Washington instead of San Francisco to help nurse her husband back to health.

Pelosi recounted how she learned of the alleged hammer attack in her Washington residence in the wee hours of Oct. 28.

“I look up, I see it’s 5 [a.m. ET], they must be at the wrong apartment,” she told CNN.

“So I run to the door and I’m very scared. I see the Capitol Police and they say, ‘We have to come in to talk to you.’”

Pelosi, who has been lionized by the legacy media for her workaholism, said her other family members immediately sprang to mind when she heard the news.

“And I’m thinking my children, my grandchildren,” she told CNN.

“I never thought it would be Paul because, you know, I knew he wouldn’t be out and about, shall we say. And so they came in. At that time, we didn’t even know where he was,” Pelosi said.

It’s odd for Pelosi to say “I knew he wouldn’t be out and about” since Paul was definitely “out and about” when he was arrested for drunken driving in May.

After such an incident, most people would be concerned that their spouse might have an alcohol problem or some other emotional issues that led to the incident.

However, Nancy Pelosi reacted by apparently pressuring local police to not release her husband’s mugshot.

On Monday, the speaker suggested she felt guilty about the attack on her husband because the suspect may have been targeting her.

“For me, this is really the hard part because Paul was not the target and he’s the one who is paying the price. … He was not looking for Paul, he was looking for me,” she told CNN.







Despite her purported feelings of guilt, her advanced age and her husband’s traumatic head injury, Pelosi suggested she might consider retiring only if the GOP regains control of the House.

This shockingly tone-deaf revelation speaks volumes about what her priorities in life are.

It mirrors what Democratic senate candidate Josh Fetterman and his wife are doing in prioritizing his campaign over his deteriorating mental health following a debilitating stroke six months ago.

Fetterman is 53 years old. He has plenty of time to run for the Senate again.

Instead, he’s stammering in interviews and on the debate stage while touting his fitness to perform a mentally grueling job.

Fetterman opens the debate: “Hi. Good night everybody.” pic.twitter.com/mg0X3Iwf5D — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 26, 2022

Fetterman’s stage-manager wife, Gisele — an illegal immigrant who was naturalized in 2009 after they married — is right by his side, aggressively pushing his candidacy.

Jill Biden Protects Joe and Gisele protects John Fetterman. He is asked a simple question and his wife says: “We’re not doing interviews. We’re here to celebrate.” pic.twitter.com/y8NyZSjotW — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 20, 2022

Nobody really knows what goes in inside someone’s marriage or family, but as the saying goes, “actions speak louder than words.”

It’s great to support your spouse in his or her career aspirations, but it is odd and disturbing to see political spouses prioritizing their own ambition for power over the well-being of their partners.

Joe Biden falls off the damn stage. What a clown show. pic.twitter.com/H7BCSnr4W4 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 7, 2022

I’m looking at you, first lady Jill Biden.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.