Nancy Pelosi Gives Slurring, Incoherent Answer to Impeachment Question

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s response to a reporter’s impeachment question has many wondering about her shockingly incoherent answer.

While she was answering questions from the media Thursday, one reporter seemingly threw Pelosi for a loop with a simple statement.

“Do you run the risk, as some Republicans have said, of looking like you’re playing games with impeachment if you hold on to these articles for too long?” CBS News reporter Nancy Cordes asked.

“I’ve said what I was gonna say, Nancy,” Pelosi began, addressing Cordes.

“We are, we have, I have… ” the House speaker continued, stumbling over her words. “When we bring the bill which is — just so you know, there’s a bill made in order by the [House] Rules Committee that we can call up at any time — in order to send it over to the Senate and to have the provisions in there to pay for the impeachment.”

“And then the next step, the — uh — whatever you want to call it — the trial.”

There’s only so much that can be conveyed from Pelosi’s speech by typing it out.

To hear her complete confusing statement, along with all the stumbling and slurring, watch the video below:

Asked if House Democrats risk giving Republicans grounds for criticism if they take too long to deliver articles of impeachment to the Senate, Speaker Nancy Pelosi replies, “Frankly, I don’t care what the Republicans say.” https://t.co/Y1Sj5wefty pic.twitter.com/LOfwJYrnAT — ABC News (@ABC) December 19, 2019

After her confusing reply, Pelosi refused to take any more questions about impeachment despite its paralyzing effect on our country and the fact that it is the biggest current news event.

This isn’t the first time Pelosi’s speech has been nearly incomprehensible.

The slurred words, stumbling speech pattern and generally confusing answer led many on Twitter to wonder why the speaker of the House was seemingly incapable of speaking clearly.

Can she not speak — Petty Officer 2nd Class Hani Copley (@CopleyHani) December 19, 2019

Such an eloquent “Speaker”! 😂🤣😂🤣 — Dave Atkinson (@badendave) December 19, 2019

She lost the spring in her step within 300 seconds of that presser. — Mostly Plorable (@mbeauchamp3) December 19, 2019

Although it’s unclear what’s causing Pelosi’s erratic and stumbling speech, people are seemingly beginning to pick up on the awkward exchanges. As this most recent incident shows, it’s not a problem that is going away for the House speaker.

