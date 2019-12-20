SECTIONS
Nancy Pelosi Gives Slurring, Incoherent Answer to Impeachment Question

By Jared Harris
Published December 20, 2019 at 12:58pm
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s response to a reporter’s impeachment question has many wondering about her shockingly incoherent answer.

While she was answering questions from the media Thursday, one reporter seemingly threw Pelosi for a loop with a simple statement.

“Do you run the risk, as some Republicans have said, of looking like you’re playing games with impeachment if you hold on to these articles for too long?” CBS News reporter Nancy Cordes asked.

“I’ve said what I was gonna say, Nancy,” Pelosi began, addressing Cordes.

“We are, we have, I have… ” the House speaker continued, stumbling over her words. “When we bring the bill which is — just so you know, there’s a bill made in order by the [House] Rules Committee that we can call up at any time — in order to send it over to the Senate and to have the provisions in there to pay for the impeachment.”

“And then the next step, the — uh — whatever you want to call it — the trial.”

There’s only so much that can be conveyed from Pelosi’s speech by typing it out.

To hear her complete confusing statement, along with all the stumbling and slurring, watch the video below:

After her confusing reply, Pelosi refused to take any more questions about impeachment despite its paralyzing effect on our country and the fact that it is the biggest current news event.

This isn’t the first time Pelosi’s speech has been nearly incomprehensible.

The slurred words, stumbling speech pattern and generally confusing answer led many on Twitter to wonder why the speaker of the House was seemingly incapable of speaking clearly.

Although it’s unclear what’s causing Pelosi’s erratic and stumbling speech, people are seemingly beginning to pick up on the awkward exchanges. As this most recent incident shows, it’s not a problem that is going away for the House speaker.

Jared Harris
Content Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
