House Speaker Nancy Pelosi heaped praise on the 35 Republicans who went against party leadership this week and voted to establish a 9/11-style commission to investigate the events of Jan. 6.

“This is the Grand Old Party, the party that’s done so much for our country,” Pelosi said during a news conference Thursday. “And quite frankly, many Republicans have courageously withstood the, shall we say, assault on our democracy that is going forth.”

“It is interesting to see 35 members coming forth. I’m very proud of them.”

The bill to establish the commission was condemned by many Republicans who believe it will be used to demonize conservatives more generally.

According to The New York Times, Senate Minority Whip John Thune of South Dakota said Republicans are concerned the commission could become a “political weapon in the hands of the Democrats,” and indeed, it appears to be just that.

House Resolution 3233 redefines the events of Jan. 6 as a “domestic terrorist attack on the Capitol,” grants the Democratic commission majority near-unlimited subpoena powers related to the investigation and gives Congress permission to use any and all data in possession of the U.S. intelligence community, including that gleaned from spying on American citizens.

It is, as it were, anti-conservative turtles all the way down.

Little wonder then as to why Pelosi was so eager to congratulate the 35 Democrats in disguise. With midterms already in mind, hammering home trumped-up images of violence by conservatives will likely become a chief strategy for many Democratic contenders.

The Federalist co-founder Sean Davis spoke about the issue with Tucker Carlson.

“The whole thing is political nonsense. It’s, it’s meant to give them [Democrats] something to hang on to for the next two years, heading into 2022, that they can use to demonize their opposition, to shut their opposition down, and make sure that they have no one challenge them heading into the next election,” Davis said.

Tucker Carlson & @seanmdav Review Some Of The Concerns With The January 6th Commission Tucker: “This gives Democrats in the Congress effectively police powers as they had during the Mueller probe…this empowers partisans to go after their political opponents.” pic.twitter.com/YFdoECG6LB — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) May 21, 2021

Speaking against the bill on the House floor, Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene also eviscerated the bill as an attack on conservatives, and highlighted the hypocrisy of Democrats who have wholly ignored the deadly riots that have wracked the nation for over a year.

“In this past year we have witnessed violent riots in the American cities all over this country. We have witnessed tremendous damage … There has not been a commission launched to study the reasons why that happened,” Greene said.

“There has not been an investigation to stop the BLM-Antifa riots that have hurt innocent people, attacked government buildings, federal courthouses, taken over police precincts, created ‘autonomous zones’ in the city of Portland [and Seattle] and done so much damage to people all over the country.”

The January 6th Commission will be used to smear President Trump and his supporters for the next few years and cover up the real damage to the American people: Democrat policies. I am OPPOSED. pic.twitter.com/EhGehY1FlK — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) May 19, 2021

“As a person who was a victim of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, I can tell you I am against the violence that happened that day, but I do not believe a Jan. 6 commission will achieve any resolution because we have already had our Department of Justice arrest 445 people, with 100 more to be arrested soon,” Greene added.

“You see what’s going to happen with the Jan. 6 commission is the media is going to use this to smear Trump supporters and President Trump for the next few years, and cover up the damage, the real damage, that’s happening to the people of this country, which is tearing down our economy, ripping our borders wide open and hurting this country.”

Indeed, the commission appears little more than a Democratic attempt to stoke outrage and fear over the incursion of the Capitol for as long as possible and to their own benefit.

Democrats and virtually every establishment media outlet in the country have already blatantly lied about the killing of a Capitol police officer on Jan. 6, and it seems likely they are willing to continue their propaganda for the foreseeable future.

As to why any Republicans would support the bill, let alone 35 of them, the answer likely lies in the ongoing battle over the future of the party and the split between never-Trump candidates and the rest of the GOP. How the constituents of those who voted with Democrats will feel about the matter remains to be seen.

The bill will now move to the Senate where it will need 10 Republicans to vote in favor to advance. How that vote goes will dramatically affect the strategic trajectories of both parties approaching 2022.

