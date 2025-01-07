Nancy Pelosi Jan. 6 Grandstanding Backfires When She Gets Reminded About Her Role

There are few — if any — modern American politicians who are more contemptible than former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

The longtime (long time), 84-year-old California representative is perhaps the textbook example of what a slimy, meddlesome, corrupt, greedy, power-hungry despot masquerading as a career politician looks like.

To borrow a phrase from President-elect Donald Trump, Nancy Pelosi is “the swamp,” by virtually any meaningful metric or definition.

Ironically enough, the only person who doesn’t appear aware of this fact is Pelosi herself.

How else do you explain this glorious self-ratio (of 12,000 comments and 3,000 re-posts to just over 9,000 likes) Pelosi endured on the four-year anniversary of Jan. 6?

Four years ago today, our nation watched in horror as a terrorist mob stormed the Capitol grounds and desecrated our Temple of Democracy in a violent attempt to subvert the peaceful transfer of power. The January 6th insurrection shook our Republic to its core — and left… — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 6, 2025

As most Democrats did on Monday, Pelosi made sure to remind every American on X that Jan. 6 can never be forgotten — or at least, it must be remembered the way Democrats need it to be remembered.

“Four years ago today, our nation watched in horror as a terrorist mob stormed the Capitol grounds and desecrated our Temple of Democracy in a violent attempt to subvert the peaceful transfer of power,” Pelosi posted to X.

Pelosi then ranted for another six paragraphs about how the “parable of January 6th reminds us that our precious democratic institutions are only as strong as the courage and commitment of those entrusted with their care.”

This sort of grandstanding would be obnoxious enough from any Democrat, but it’s particularly rich — no, not your beloved stocks, Nancy — coming from Pelosi.

As much of social media reminded her, Pelosi herself reportedly turned down an offer from then-President Trump to have the National Guard help quell the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion.

It’s been an oft-repeated talking point:

January 6th, Pelosi in the video her own daughter took said she was at fault! Pelosi as Speaker had the responsibility to call the national guard and she REFUSED! — Joshua T. Hosler (@JoshuaHosler) January 6, 2025

Not sure which of your staffer(s) wrote this, but why didn’t you have the National Guard there as Trump asked? You said you were responsible for this on video Nancy. Why were there almost 30 confidential FBI sources on the grounds? — Shawn Clay (@ShawnClayOH) January 6, 2025

The fact that you declined extra protection as requested from Trump. January 6th was all your fault!! — deb (@debs_alabama) January 6, 2025

Whether or not incumbent President Joe Biden or Pelosi ever want to admit it, Jan. 6 was, in fact, a failure. But it wasn’t some failure of Trump’s.

No, it was a failure of coddled, insulated political leadership — the same sort of “leadership” that the Pelosi’s and Biden’s of the world clearly specialize in.

And now that the narrative of Jan. 6 has largely been repudiated with Trump’s dominant Nov. 5, 2024, victory, Democrats are flailing about trying to keep the onus on Trump.

It’s not working.

And if a few more lifetime politicians like Pelosi could get ratioed in the process of this narrative not working, that would be just swell.

