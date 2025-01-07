Share
Rep. Nancy Pelosi arrives for the first day of the 119th Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., on Friday.
Rep. Nancy Pelosi arrives for the first day of the 119th Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., on Friday. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Nancy Pelosi Jan. 6 Grandstanding Backfires When She Gets Reminded About Her Role

 By Bryan Chai  January 7, 2025 at 10:34am
There are few — if any — modern American politicians who are more contemptible than former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

The longtime (long time), 84-year-old California representative is perhaps the textbook example of what a slimy, meddlesome, corrupt, greedy, power-hungry despot masquerading as a career politician looks like.

To borrow a phrase from President-elect Donald Trump, Nancy Pelosi is “the swamp,” by virtually any meaningful metric or definition.

Ironically enough, the only person who doesn’t appear aware of this fact is Pelosi herself.

How else do you explain this glorious self-ratio (of 12,000 comments and 3,000 re-posts to just over 9,000 likes) Pelosi endured on the four-year anniversary of Jan. 6?

As most Democrats did on Monday, Pelosi made sure to remind every American on X that Jan. 6 can never be forgotten — or at least, it must be remembered the way Democrats need it to be remembered.

“Four years ago today, our nation watched in horror as a terrorist mob stormed the Capitol grounds and desecrated our Temple of Democracy in a violent attempt to subvert the peaceful transfer of power,” Pelosi posted to X.

Should Nancy Pelosi resign from Congress?

Pelosi then ranted for another six paragraphs about how the “parable of January 6th reminds us that our precious democratic institutions are only as strong as the courage and commitment of those entrusted with their care.”

This sort of grandstanding would be obnoxious enough from any Democrat, but it’s particularly rich — no, not your beloved stocks, Nancy — coming from Pelosi.

As much of social media reminded her, Pelosi herself reportedly turned down an offer from then-President Trump to have the National Guard help quell the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion.

It’s been an oft-repeated talking point:

Whether or not incumbent President Joe Biden or Pelosi ever want to admit it, Jan. 6 was, in fact, a failure. But it wasn’t some failure of Trump’s.

No, it was a failure of coddled, insulated political leadership — the same sort of “leadership” that the Pelosi’s and Biden’s of the world clearly specialize in.

And now that the narrative of Jan. 6 has largely been repudiated with Trump’s dominant Nov. 5, 2024, victory, Democrats are flailing about trying to keep the onus on Trump.

It’s not working.

And if a few more lifetime politicians like Pelosi could get ratioed in the process of this narrative not working, that would be just swell.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
'The Next MAGA Hat'? Women's Sportswear Company Goes Viral After Responding to 'Transphobic' Accusations
Trump Gets Last Laugh After Criminal Ruling: 'The Radical Democrats Have Lost'
Biden Slammed for Concluding LA Fire Briefing with 'Good News' About His Family
LA Residents Rage Against Absent Mayor as Wildfires Cause Devastation: 'Where Are You?'
Trump Set to Invite Every Single Republican Senator to Mar-a-Lago: Report
