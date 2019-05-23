SECTIONS
Nancy Pelosi and Kellyanne Conway Had Tense Moment After Trump Cut Meeting Short

By Makenna Baird
Published May 23, 2019 at 11:25am
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi retaliated against White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway on Wednesday after an infrastructure meeting between President Donald Trump and Democratic lawmakers fell apart.

Trump cut the meeting short after Pelosi railed against him just shortly before it was slotted to begin, telling reporters after her meeting with Democratic lawmakers that the president is “engaged in a cover-up” after preventing White House aides from testifying on the investigations of the Mueller report.

Pelosi didn’t mince words:

According to CNBC, Trump told a Rose Garden news conference that he “walked into the room and I told Sen. Schumer and Speaker Pelosi, ‘I want to do infrastructure’ … but we can’t do it under these circumstances.”

The president then blasted Democratic lawmakers, telling reporters that he doesn’t “do cover-ups.”

After the abrupt interaction, Conway approached Pelosi, asking if she had a “direct response to the president,” according to Fox News.

“I’m responding to the president, not staff,” Pelosi snapped back.

The backhanded dismissal of her question didn’t go down well for Conway.

“Really great. That’s really pro-woman of you,” the White House counselor reportedly said.

In an interview with Fox News Thursday morning, Conway recounted the situation.

“I said, respectfully, ‘Madame Speaker, would you like to address some of the specifics the president talked about?’” Conway told Fox News. “And [Pelosi] said, ‘I don’t – I talk to the president, I don’t talk to staff.’

“Because let’s face it, she’s the sixth most rich member of Congress, she treats everybody like [they’re] her staff. She treats me like I’m either her maid or her driver or her pilot or her makeup artist, and I’m not,” the White House counselor added.

“And I said to her, ‘How very pro-woman of you,’ per usual. Because she’s not very pro-woman, she’s pro-some women, a few women.”

Conway doubled down on her accusations, telling CNBC reporters that Pelosi “is rich and acts that way.”

The Western Journal has yet to receive comment from Pelosi spokespersons after reaching out to them Thursday afternoon.

Makenna Baird
Contributor, News
Makenna Baird is a graduate from Calvin College with a Bachelor of Arts in Writing.
