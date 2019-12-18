Nancy Pelosi Had To Lecture Liberals Not To 'Gloat' About Impeachment: Report

It’s one detail that could tip off what a sham this impeachment process really is.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her Democratic colleagues have spent weeks assuring Americans they understand what a “prayerful,” “solemn and sad” occasion a vote to impeach President Donald Trump represents.

But Pelosi reportedly had to take time Wednesday to remind her fellow Democrats that they shouldn’t be seen to “gloat” at their vote to try to oust a duly elected president from office.

That was the word from Manu Raj, CNN’s chief congressional correspondent, who published a tweet announcing that Pelosi wanted “the public to see Democrats as taking this moment seriously.”

Raj cited only anonymous sources, but unfortunately for the country, it sounded all too likely.

“Pelosi and her staff have instructed her caucus to show unity and not to gloat at all during the proceedings, per multiple sources,” Raj wrote. “She wants the public to see Democrats as taking this moment seriously and not be seen as cheering the President’s impeachment, members say.”

Pelosi and her staff have instructed her caucus to show unity and not to gloat at all during the proceedings, per multiple sources. She wants the public to see Democrats as taking this moment seriously and not be seen as cheering the President’s impeachment, members say — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 18, 2019

Disheartening as it might be to learn that members of the majority party in the House of Representatives are so immature they need to be lectured like fifth-graders about proper decorum, Raj’s report matched others coming out of the Capitol on Wednesday.

Raj’s colleague Adam Levine, vice president for news at CNN’s Washington bureau, also tweeted to report that Pelosi had to remind her caucus to be “somber and serious.”

In an unusual move, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called on all of her colleagues to gather on the House floor this morning when the chamber convenes to show that her caucus views today’s proceedings as somber and serious, @mkraju reports . https://t.co/7PL8LphWSs — Adam Levine (@cnnadam) December 18, 2019

And the speaker herself chose her wardrobe for the occasion to project a public image of seriousness, CNN’s Dana Bash reported.

Note: @SpeakerPelosi is wearing black. One of her colleagues told me several of the female Democrats did that intentionally to signal it is a somber day #impeachment — Dana Bash (@DanaBashCNN) December 18, 2019

“Note: @SpeakerPelosi is wearing black. One of her colleagues told me several of the female Democrats did that intentionally to signal it is a somber day,” Dash wrote.

By some lights, Pelosi’s garb might have looked more deep, dark blue than black, but the point is the same, and just as ridiculous.

In a truly serious national capital, none of this would be necessary. But a truly serious national capital wouldn’t be witnessing a Potemkin village of a presidential impeachment — one put on entirely for show, by an opposition party utterly bereft of any sane ideas for government, and motivated only by a childish resentment over losing a presidential election three years ago they thought was in the bag.

In a government worthy of the legacy of the Founding Fathers, lawmakers wouldn’t need to be lectured like children before embarking on one of the most important duties the Constitution bestows. And fashion choices wouldn’t be necessary to telegraph how serious the occasion is.

But thanks to the midterm elections of 2018, Americans have a Democratic House of Representatives as superficial as a junior high prom.

Judging by many social media reactions, the worthy representatives weren’t fooling anyone.

Yeah nothing screams somber mood like having to tell all of your people not to gloat. I know when I go to a funeral and I’m in a somber mood I really have to keep myself in check not to gloat. — Deplorable Coal Peep ⭐⭐⭐ (@wvufanagent99) December 18, 2019

So they are ACTING how they want us to ASSUME they feel…….the fact they had to TELL people means it’s NOT REAL 😂😂😂😂😂 — ⚡️🌧THESTQRM🌧⚡️ (@trumps_all) December 18, 2019

Shes been planning this farce since he won and sped it up when they got back the house. — LisaAnne (@LisaAnneGA) December 18, 2019

That last one sums it up well. The anti-Trump #resistance started even before Trump was sworn into office. The entire impeachment drive is about as authentic as a “spontaneous demonstration” in Tehran.

Wednesday’s impeachment “debate” looks to be as much an exercise in political theater as Pelosi’s choice of apparel. It’s practically a foregone conclusion that the spurious articles of impeachment cooked up by House Democrats will pass on a near party-line vote.

It’s virtually assured that the articles will fail in the Senate, without coming close to the two-thirds majority needed to convict and expel Trump from office. Even Democrats understand that.

But Pelosi’s party will have at least appeased its radically leftist, liberal base.

It’s a solid bet there’s going to be plenty of gloating among that crowd — no matter what Nancy Pelosi pleads, and no matter how big a sham it really is.

