Nancy Pelosi Makes Absurd Claim That Trump Hates America: Presidents Have 'All Been Patriots Until Now'

Nancy Pelosi is going out on a wave of spite.

The former House speaker has dedicated the twilight of her career in politics to trying to destroy President Donald Trump.

And in an interview published this week, she made it clear she isn’t going to change now in her final term in office.

I’ve been in politics a long time, as you know,” she told Spectrum News Washington reporter Cassie Semyon on Saturday, previewing this year’s midterm elections.

“And we’ve had Democratic presidents, Republican presidents, and it’s never been a fight for our democracy. They’ve all been patriots until now. We have to win this race.”

EXCLUSIVE: I sat down one-on-one with @SpeakerPelosi in San Francisco to discuss what she calls "the most consequential election of our time." As she prepares to leave Congress at the end of her term, Pelosi is determined to help Democrats flip the House one last time.

“They’ve all been patriots until now“?

So, the president who’s built an entire political movement on the slogan of “Make America Great Again,” the president who even political opponents acknowledge is dedicated to “America first” policies, is somehow not patriotic enough for the likes of Nancy Pelosi?

It’s a wild take, even by Pelosi’s standards.

This is the woman who lost her House majority in the 2010 midterms by slavishly following the lead of President Barack Obama — a politician who publicly refused to wear an American flag lapel pin, at least until he thought the refusal might hurt his chances in a race for the presidency.

The San Francisco Democrat is a leader in the party that can’t even bring itself to acknowledge the duty of the government to prioritize the protection of American citizens over the supposed rights of illegal aliens.

And she’s denigrating Trump’s patriotism?

The interview probably wasn’t as well received as Pelosi — or Semyon — hoped.

Of fewer than 20 comments in response on the social media platform X, all but one were scathing. Here are a couple that are representative (and suitable for publishing on a family-friendly website).

I’m hoping trump has her arrested before she leaves. Americans want to know how congressmen and women get so rich so fast after being elected? Put up a bill for term limits for Congress. — maryland reporter (@marvina62938678) February 26, 2026

How is this ancient turd not ashamed of herself or of her party for not standing up for actual victims (not the theoretical victims she’s so quick to describe). Shame on this decrepit individual only in office for personal gain. This should be a lesson to our country — Beavis30 (@Beavis30dfs) February 26, 2026



Pelosi, who announced her impending retirement in November, spent her two tenures as speaker of the House either advancing the rabidly leftist causes of the modern Democratic Party, or attacking with malicious hostility Trump’s presidency and his supporters.

Her handpicked committee “investigating” the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion was a key front in the Democratic lawfare against Trump that aimed to prevent his return to the White House.

As the Spectrum interview shows, Pelosi’s going to stay in character until the end.

For the good of the country, that end can’t come soon enough.

