Rep. Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, told an interviewer that Donald Trump is the only un-patriotic president the U.S. has ever had.
Nancy Pelosi Makes Absurd Claim That Trump Hates America: Presidents Have 'All Been Patriots Until Now'

 By Joe Saunders  February 27, 2026 at 11:56am
Nancy Pelosi is going out on a wave of spite.

The former House speaker has dedicated the twilight of her career in politics to trying to destroy President Donald Trump.

And in an interview published this week, she made it clear she isn’t going to change now in her final term in office.

I’ve been in politics a long time, as you know,” she told Spectrum News Washington reporter Cassie Semyon on Saturday, previewing this year’s midterm elections.

“And we’ve had Democratic presidents, Republican presidents, and it’s never been a fight for our democracy. They’ve all been patriots until now. We have to win this race.”

“They’ve all been patriots until now“?

So, the president who’s built an entire political movement on the slogan of “Make America Great Again,” the president who even political opponents acknowledge is dedicated to “America first” policies, is somehow not patriotic enough for the likes of Nancy Pelosi?

It’s a wild take, even by Pelosi’s standards.

This is the woman who lost her House majority in the 2010 midterms by slavishly following the lead of President Barack Obama — a politician who publicly refused to wear an American flag lapel pin, at least until he thought the refusal might hurt his chances in a race for the presidency.

The San Francisco Democrat is a leader in the party that can’t even bring itself to acknowledge the duty of the government to prioritize the protection of American citizens over the supposed rights of illegal aliens.

And she’s denigrating Trump’s patriotism?

The interview probably wasn’t as well received as Pelosi — or Semyon — hoped.

Of fewer than 20 comments in response on the social media platform X, all but one were scathing. Here are a couple that are representative (and suitable for publishing on a family-friendly website).


Pelosi, who announced her impending retirement in November, spent her two tenures as speaker of the House either advancing the rabidly leftist causes of the modern Democratic Party, or attacking with malicious hostility Trump’s presidency and his supporters.

Her handpicked committee “investigating” the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion was a key front in the Democratic lawfare against Trump that aimed to prevent his return to the White House.

As the Spectrum interview shows, Pelosi’s going to stay in character until the end.

For the good of the country, that end can’t come soon enough.

Conversation