Nancy Pelosi Mocked for Her Laughable Explanation of Her 'Whole Mission in Politics'

House Speaker Emerita and California Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi has finally revealed why she has served her country as a public official for almost 40 years.

Did she finally just come out and admit to doing it because of all the lucrative stock trading that made her a multimillionaire?

Perhaps she said what many Americans were thinking — at 85 she is now exclusively fueled by her hatred for President Donald Trump and does not actually care about serving her constituents.

No, actually. Pelosi told MSNBC host of “The Briefing” Jen Psaki during her interview on Thursday her real reason for being in politics.

A clip of that moment was uploaded to social media platform X.

Nancy Pelosi: “My whole mission in politics is about the children.” Her bank account would beg to differ. pic.twitter.com/Dwuhp5n9af — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 22, 2025

“My whole mission in politics is about the children,” Pelosi told Psaki.

“Her bank account would beg to differ,” the user who uploaded the video quipped.

Given that Democrats are the party of abortion and illegal immigration, which can have ties to child trafficking, users were quick to poke holes in Pelosi’s narrative.

Does that include all of the aborted, missing and exploited children? — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) May 22, 2025

As a Catholic politician, Pelosi was barred from receiving Holy Communion from her archdiocese of San Francisco in 2022 after her public support of abortion.

Catholic News Agency compiled a list of “10 times Nancy Pelosi supported abortion while citing her Catholic faith,” yet here she is telling Psaki, she’s in politics for the children. She just doesn’t mean the unborn.

One X user noted that Pelosi’s comment echoed nothing she had ever said in the past about her motivation for being in politics.

I’ve never heard her once talk about “the children” over her entire political career hahaha 😂 — MAGA_Doog (@MAGA_Doog) May 22, 2025

“I’ve never heard her once talk about ‘the children’ over her entire political career hahaha,” the user wrote.

It’s as if Pelosi cannot understand that her political history is documented online, making this comment completely absurd.

That being said, hearing an old woman say she cares about children and wants to help them plays well.

But the sentiment falls flat when we remember who this is.

Nice try, Nancy.

