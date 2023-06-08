Nancy Pelosi at Nationals' 'Pride' Night Sparks Mockery, But It's Not About Her First Pitch

There’s hardly a city in the United States more bent on liberal virtue-signaling than Washington, D.C. And, there’s hardly a place — aside from her hometown of San Francisco — where former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi throwing out the first pitch at a “pride night” baseball game would (or should) cause a bigger swell of support from the fans.

And yet, when the former speaker took to the mound on Tuesday to throw out the first pitch for the Washington Nationals’ “Night Out” game to celebrate the propaganda festival known as “pride month,” almost nothing went well.

According to The Associated Press, Pelosi was excited because — despite saying she’s a season-ticket holder for the San Francisco Giants and a regular at games for other San Francisco-based franchises — she’d never thrown out the ceremonial first pitch.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi threw out the first pitch Tuesday before the Washington Nationals’ annual Night Out game celebrating the LGBTQ+ community. https://t.co/z1STC77Zah — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) June 7, 2023

“I don’t even watch TV except for sports and so I know better than for a politician to go in front of a sports crowd —- who came for that, right?” Pelosi said, according to the AP. “But this tonight, [for] the LGBTQ, that was a whole different purpose, so I was very honored to do that and take whatever came my way.”

This is actually pretty much a lie — a Los Angeles Times profile of Pelosi in which a reporter shadowed her for a day noted that, in terms of TV watching, she’s a news junkie with no less than four small sets tuned to news and politics channels — but it’s a small fib by Pelosi standards. And clearly, judging by her comments to the AP on Tuesday, she was the perfect hurler for the gig.

“People always say to me ‘It’s so easy for you because San Francisco is so tolerant,’ and I say, ‘tolerant’ to me is almost condescending,” Pelosi said. “We’re not tolerant. We respect and we take pride. I think at this time, the challenge that we face is we insist we take pride very vocally.”

That’s right, tolerance is no longer enough. We need celebration, goshdarnit. And so, Nancy gave it her best for “pride” night at Nationals Park. If only her best weren’t, well, this:

Nancy Pelosi throws out the first pitch — more like a free throw — at the Washington Nationals’ “Pride Night” pic.twitter.com/DgfiuQSdhz — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 7, 2023

OK, so Nancy’s 83 years old. And she managed to do better than other Beltway functionaries, I’ll give her that much.

Back in 2020, then-national COVID czar Dr. Anthony Fauci turned in one that’s still remembered:

Awful and yet somehow still better than Fauci… pic.twitter.com/O28QAMnVHe — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) June 7, 2023

However, it’s not just that Nancy throws like a … young birthing person. It’s also that “pride night” in one of America’s most liberal cities didn’t exactly generate that much pride:

ELECTRIC crowd watching Nancy Pelosi throw out the first pitch tonight pic.twitter.com/QYv9D41lGL — Kirk A. Bado (@kirk_bado) June 6, 2023

To a crowd of 28. — Kevin Smith 🇺🇸 (@Kevinsmithspc) June 7, 2023

Nancy Pelosi throws out the first pitch to an empty stadium! pic.twitter.com/iGr0UMdsu3 — Karli Bonne’ (@KarliBonnita) June 7, 2023

And the crowd goes mild! Nancy Pelosi tosses the first pitch at the Washington Nationals Pride night in front of a crowd of about 15 people https://t.co/9OIaWNS6dA — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) June 7, 2023

The announced attendance for Tuesday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks was 24,743, according to Baseball Reference.

That’s about an average crowd for the Nats this season, judging by the attendance numbers from previous games.

But it’s only about half the 46,571 that turned out for last Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, an organization that’s making its own disgraceful contribution to “pride month” festivities.

Whatever the case, it certainly doesn’t look like a bumper crop of a crowd came early to celebrate pride, one of the deadliest sins, even with Nancy Pelosi as a featured attraction.

(And “pride” did indeed cometh before the fall: The Nationals lost 10-5 to the Diamondbacks to fall to 25-35, which keeps the team fifth in the five-team, woeful National League East.)

The takeaway is that the country is prided out — even for liberals. When there isn’t a backlash — like with Bud Light or Target — there’s just plain apathy. In a liberal city with a leftist, LGBT political icon throwing out the first pitch, there was nothing but disinterest in the Nationals’ “Night Out.”

In fact, the reaction was weaker than Pelosi’s throw — and that’s saying a lot.

