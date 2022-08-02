Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has reportedly arrived in Taiwan with videos on Twitter capturing her arrival.

According to EHA News via Twitter, at the Songshan Airport in Taipei, anti-aircraft missiles could be seen with their camouflage covers removed, potentially indicating their combat readiness.

📹| Camouflage covers of anti-aircraft missiles have been removed at #Songshan Airport, where #Pelosi will land. -Taiwan presspic.twitter.com/uLs2MLvehL — EHA News (@eha_news) August 2, 2022

Reuters reported that Pelosi has arrived in Taipei in spite of stern warnings from China.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives in Taipei, despite China warning. Watch live 👉 https://t.co/OvDvJ8hhlj — Reuters (@Reuters) August 2, 2022

“The U.S. side will bear the responsibility and pay the price for undermining China’s sovereign security interests,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a news briefing in Beijing, Channel News Asia reported. Amidst these threats, the AFP has reported that according to Chinese state media, CCP military aircraft have been spotted crossing the Taiwan Strait.

#UPDATE Chinese fighter jets have crossed the Taiwan Strait, Beijing’s state media reported Tuesday night, as tensions flare over an expected visit to the island by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pic.twitter.com/A7d7zVx7hv — AFP News Agency (@AFP) August 2, 2022

China’s Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Hun warned on Monday that a visit such as this would be “very much dangerous, very much provocative,” according to Yahoo News.

As the Speaker arrived in the Taiwanese capital it has been widely reported that air raid sirens are sounding in the Fujian province of southeastern China.

Full drama: As the US military aircraft with #Pelosi starts its descent into Taipei #Taiwan, air raid sirens in southeastern #China. pic.twitter.com/IpwRtNm0v7 — Snehesh Alex Philip (@sneheshphilip) August 2, 2022

Pelosi’s motorcade arrived in Taipei greeted by members of the media and Taiwanese officials — beginning her visit under the ever-present threat of China’s threatened retaliation.

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan, starting a visit that Beijing had warned her against taking, saying it would undermine Sino-U.S. relations pic.twitter.com/IBt1HEs7Io — Reuters (@Reuters) August 2, 2022

According to AFP, the Taiwanese military said Tuesday that they are “determined” to defend the island against the increased threats from the Chinese Communist regime.

Fox News has reported that four U.S. Navy warships from the U.S. Seventh Fleet have positioned themselves east of Taiwan.

“We never talk about security details for unconfirmed or confirmed travel,” a Pentagon representative told Fox News. “We of course take all appropriate measures to ensure the safety of members of Congress wherever and whenever they choose to travel.”

Reportedly these warships are the USS Ronald Reagan supported by the Ticonderoga-class Aegis cruiser USS Antietam and a guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins. The amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli is also operating in the area.

