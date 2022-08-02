Share
News

Nancy Pelosi Officially Touches Down in Taiwan, China Sounds Sirens and Deploys Fighter Jets

 By Matthew Holloway  August 2, 2022 at 9:25am
Share

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has reportedly arrived in Taiwan with videos on Twitter capturing her arrival.

According to EHA News via Twitter, at the Songshan Airport in Taipei, anti-aircraft missiles could be seen with their camouflage covers removed, potentially indicating their combat readiness.

Trending:
White House Hands Taiwan Over on a Silver Platter: 'We Do Not Support' Independence

Reuters reported that Pelosi has arrived in Taipei in spite of stern warnings from China.

“The U.S. side will bear the responsibility and pay the price for undermining China’s sovereign security interests,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a news briefing in Beijing, Channel News Asia reported. Amidst these threats, the AFP has reported that according to Chinese state media, CCP military aircraft have been spotted crossing the Taiwan Strait.

China’s Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Hun warned on Monday that a visit such as this would be “very much dangerous, very much provocative,” according to Yahoo News.

As the Speaker arrived in the Taiwanese capital it has been widely reported that air raid sirens are sounding in the Fujian province of southeastern China.

Related:
Pelosi Issues Statement from Asia as Her Presence Sparks Military Action by China and Taiwan

Pelosi’s motorcade arrived in Taipei greeted by members of the media and Taiwanese officials — beginning her visit under the ever-present threat of China’s threatened retaliation.

According to AFP, the Taiwanese military said Tuesday that they are “determined” to defend the island against the increased threats from the Chinese Communist regime.

Fox News has reported that four U.S. Navy warships from the U.S. Seventh Fleet have positioned themselves east of Taiwan.

Do you believe China will retaliate for Pelosi's visit?

“We never talk about security details for unconfirmed or confirmed travel,” a Pentagon representative told Fox News. “We of course take all appropriate measures to ensure the safety of members of Congress wherever and whenever they choose to travel.”

Reportedly these warships are the USS Ronald Reagan supported by the Ticonderoga-class Aegis cruiser USS Antietam and a guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins. The amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli is also operating in the area.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Matthew Holloway
Senior Staff Writer
Matt Holloway is a millennial, constitutional, conservative commentator, content creator and writer. Matt covers politics, faith, history, national and global news.
Matt Holloway is a millennial, constitutional, conservative commentator, content creator and writer covering the Phoenix area market. Matt covers politics, faith, history and news. A thirty-five year old, happily married father of four: Matt was raised in New Jersey and moved to Arizona in 06'. When he's not writing, working or spending time with his family, Matt enjoys PC Gaming, Science Fiction and YouTube.




Teenage Anti-Abortion Activist Brutalized by Woman While Knocking on Doors
Nancy Pelosi Officially Touches Down in Taiwan, China Sounds Sirens and Deploys Fighter Jets
160-Foot Blade Randomly Detaches from Wind Turbine, Snaps Into 2 Pieces
Orwellian Nightmare Caught on Tape: Veteran Shocked to Be Arrested for 'Causing Anxiety'
Report: SCOTUS Assassin Suspect's Disturbing History Exposed in Court Documents
See more...

Conversation