Nancy Pelosi Officially Touches Down in Taiwan, China Sounds Sirens and Deploys Fighter Jets

 By Matthew Holloway  August 2, 2022 at 9:25am
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has reportedly arrived in Taiwan with videos on Twitter capturing her arrival.

According to EHA News via Twitter, at the Songshan Airport in Taipei, anti-aircraft missiles could be seen with their camouflage covers removed, potentially indicating their combat readiness.

Reuters reported that Pelosi has arrived in Taipei in spite of stern warnings from China.

“The U.S. side will bear the responsibility and pay the price for undermining China’s sovereign security interests,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a news briefing in Beijing, Channel News Asia reported. Amidst these threats, the AFP has reported that according to Chinese state media, CCP military aircraft have been spotted crossing the Taiwan Strait.

China’s Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Hun warned on Monday that a visit such as this would be “very much dangerous, very much provocative,” according to Yahoo News.

As the Speaker arrived in the Taiwanese capital it has been widely reported that air raid sirens are sounding in the Fujian province of southeastern China.

Pelosi’s motorcade arrived in Taipei greeted by members of the media and Taiwanese officials — beginning her visit under the ever-present threat of China’s threatened retaliation.

According to AFP, the Taiwanese military said Tuesday that they are “determined” to defend the island against the increased threats from the Chinese Communist regime.

Fox News has reported that four U.S. Navy warships from the U.S. Seventh Fleet have positioned themselves east of Taiwan.

Do you believe China will retaliate for Pelosi's visit?

“We never talk about security details for unconfirmed or confirmed travel,” a Pentagon representative told Fox News. “We of course take all appropriate measures to ensure the safety of members of Congress wherever and whenever they choose to travel.”

Reportedly these warships are the USS Ronald Reagan supported by the Ticonderoga-class Aegis cruiser USS Antietam and a guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins. The amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli is also operating in the area.

Matthew Holloway
Senior Staff Writer
Matt Holloway is a millennial, constitutional, conservative commentator, content creator and writer. Matt covers politics, faith, history, national and global news.
Conversation