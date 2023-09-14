Nancy Pelosi Raises Eyebrows by Dodging Kamala Harris Endorsement 3 Times in 1 Minute

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had multiple opportunities to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris as President Joe Biden’s running mate again in 2024 and declined to do so each time on Wednesday.

Pelosi was somewhat complementary of Harris during an interview Wednesday with CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

But it was what she didn’t say that spoke volumes about how she presumably feels about the socially awkward and unpopular vice president. The California Democrat dodged Cooper three times as to whether she believes Harris is the best running mate for her party.

Cooper at first asked her, “Is Vice President Kamala Harris the best running mate for this president?”

Pelosi did not respond with an emphatic “yes.”

“[Biden] thinks so, and that’s what matters,” she said.

Cooper, to his credit, followed up on the question.

“Do you think so?” he said.

Pelosi again dodged the question.

Is Kamala Harris a good vice president? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (14 Votes) No: 99% (1312 Votes)

“She’s very politically astute,” the former speaker said of Harris. “I don’t think people give her enough credit. She’s, of course, values-based, consistent with the president’s values and the rest.”

Pelosi continued, “She is politically astute. Why would she be vice president if she were not? But when she was running for attorney general in California, she had 6 percent in the polls …

“And she politically astutely made her case about why she would be good, did her politics and became attorney general. So don’t — people shouldn’t underestimate what Kamala Harris brings to the table.”







Those two questions and answers were not exactly a ringing endorsement of Harris, who this past summer was found by an NBC News poll to be the least-popular vice president in the history of the country — or at least since NBC began tracking the metric.

But Pelosi wasn’t finished evading Cooper on the topic, and for a third time, she danced around calling for Harris to be on the ticket next fall.

The CNN host asked again, “But do you think she is the best running mate, though?”

Pelosi responded, “She’s the vice president of the United States.”

“You don’t do that much,” she said. “You know, you — you’re a source of strength, inspiration, intellectual resource and the rest, and you — and — I think she’s represented our country very well at home and abroad.”

Not once after three attempts by Cooper to pin down Pelosi on the topic did she ever endorse Harris.

Nancy Pelosi repeatedly avoids answering if Kamala Harris is Biden’s best VP option. Ouch. pic.twitter.com/uIfhqRR1u0 — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) September 14, 2023

Her responses came off as muted insults aimed at the vice president.

Imagine a man asking his mother if he should propose to his long-term girlfriend, and his mother’s response is, “Well, she’s been with you for a while. She has all of her hair. She’s been your girlfriend for quite some time.”

After hearing that, that man might think twice before heading to a jeweler and finding a ring.

Mama knows best.

Pelosi might be corrupt, morally bankrupt and a far-left ideologue, but no one can ever say with any credibility she is not politically savvy.

No one could ever make a valid argument that the 83-year-old isn’t capable of seeing the bigger picture in politics.

Harris is a loser, which Pelosi found a way to say softly.

Sometimes that’s what mamas do.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.