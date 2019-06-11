SECTIONS
Nancy Pelosi Says She’s ‘Done’ with Trump Feud, Still Goes on the Offensive

By Jack Davis
Published June 11, 2019 at 2:36pm
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi insisted Tuesday she did not want to talk about President Donald Trump even as she had a lot to say on the subject.

Pelosi was interviewed Tuesday by CNN senior congressional correspondent Manu Raju at the Fiscal Summit sponsored by the Peter G. Peterson Foundation.

During the interview, she at one point said she was finished firing hot words back and forth with Trump.

“I’m done with him,” she said. “I don’t even want to talk about him.”

She then offered a contradiction in terms of Trump.

“My stock goes up every time he attacks me, so what can I say, but let’s not spend too much time on that because that’s his victory, the diverter-in-chief, the diverter-of-attention-in-chief,” she said.

She said that she based her title for Trump on her contention that his threat to impose a tariff on Mexico was designed to divert attention from the report of special counsel Robert Mueller, according to Politico.

Mueller spent almost two years investigating allegations of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. Although he found no evidence of collusion, Democrats have contended that Mueller’s report contains the framework to go after Trump on claims of obstruction of justice and have begun new investigations.

Do you think House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants to impeach President Trump?

The White House, however, has refused to cooperate, which aggravates Pelosi.

“You are undermining the Constitution, not honoring your oath of office to support and defend,” Pelosi said Tuesday, speaking as if to Trump.

“What is appalling is the lack of respect for the oath of office that the Republicans in Congress, in the House, and in the Senate have for their own oaths of office to strengthen the institution in which they serve.”

Pelosi touched upon the subject of impeachment, noting that “nothing was more divisive.”

Pelosi has been a voice of caution on the subject, and on Tuesday she said, “you don’t go to court with your weakest case as long as you keep getting more information to build your case.”

“I think the Mueller report very clearly spells out at least 10 or 11 instances of obstruction of justice, but I’m not here to have that discussion,” she said, according to CNN. “That’s for the committees.”

Raju asked Pelosi if she believes Trump committed crimes if she is compelled to pursue impeachment.

“My obligation is to do whatever we do in the most effective way possible,” she responded.

When Raju asked Pelosi if she would back impeachment if her caucus supported it, she replied, “It’s not even close in our caucus,” later adding, “why are we even speculating on hypotheticals?”

Finally, she had enough questions about Trump.

“I will not be part of the diversionary tactics of the White House,” she said in response to one question.

“If I had been invited to talk about the president, I would have had more important work to do at home. Really,” she later added, according to Fox News.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







