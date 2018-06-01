Nancy Pelosi Says Historic Unemployment Numbers ‘Mean Little’ for American Families

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi doesn’t think Friday’s stellar jobs report is a good thing, because it happened under Republican control of the White House and Congress.

“May’s jobs report shows that strong employment numbers mean little to the families hit with soaring new costs under the Republicans’ watch,” Pelosi wrote in a statement to supporters Friday.

Friday’s jobs report showed the U.S. gained 223,000 new non-farm employment jobs in April and saw a drop in key unemployment figures.

Pelosi wants voters to focus on the Republicans’ campaign to repeal Obamacare and tax cuts.

She doesn’t want voters to think the tax bill was a net-positive, which is in-line with her “crumbs” comment following the bill’s passage.

“Republicans’ cruel, cynical health care sabotage campaign is already spiking families’ premiums by double digits and pushing millions off their coverage, according to the nonpartisan CBO.

“Big Pharma continues to hoard the benefits of the GOP tax scam, using their handouts to further enrich executives and shareholders instead of lowering prescription drug costs for seniors and sick kids,” Pelosi wrote.

“Democrats know that the American people deserve A Better Deal, with Better Jobs, Better Wages and a Better Future.

“We are committed to creating millions of new good-paying jobs and raising wages, lowering the soaring cost of living for families and giving every American the tools to succeed in the 21st Century economy,” Pelosi wrote.

“Democrats will never stop fighting for the hard-working middle class families who are the backbone of our nation.”

Trump and Republican leadership in Congress were able to successfully pass the most comprehensive rewrite of the U.S. tax code in 30 years in December.

The bill slashed the corporate tax rate from 35 to 21 percent.

Prior to the recent reforms, the U.S. had the highest corporate tax rate of all Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) nations and one of the highest in the world, causing American capital flight for decades.

Large U.S. firms have kept some $3.2 trillion overseas since 2005.

The worst offenders are in the tech, pharmaceutical and engineering sectors.

