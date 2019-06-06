Nancy Pelosi Says She Wants Trump ‘in Prison’ – Report

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi clashed with party colleague Rep. Jerry Nadler over whether Democrats should pursue the impeachment of President Donald Trump, saying she would rather see him in “prison” according to a news report.

Politico reported that multiple Democratic sources said the moment came Tuesday night during a closed-door meeting between Pelosi, Nadler and other Democratic leaders.

Those other Democrats included House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, Oversight Chairman Elijah Cummings, Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal, and Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel.

During the meeting, Nadler urged Pelosi to allow his committee to move toward impeachment hearings but met pushback by the speaker.

“I don’t want to see him impeached, I want to see him in prison,” Pelosi said, according to Politico.

The Democratic sources told Politico that Pelosi told Nadler that she would rather see Trump lose his re-election bid and then be prosecuted for alleged crimes.

She agreed with some of the pro-impeachment Democrats that Trump needed to be held accountable, but said that now was not the time to pursue impeachment.

A spokeswoman for Pelosi, Ashley Etienne spoke to Politico about the meeting and said Pelosi and Nadler had, “a productive meeting about the state of play with the Mueller report.”

Etienne added that the two lawmakers agreed to “keep all options on the table and continue to move forward with an aggressive hearing and legislative strategy.”

Other committee leaders who were in the meeting sided with Pelosi, including Schiff and Neal, according to Politico.

Schiff told the Democrats in the meeting that if they wanted to pursue impeachment hearings, the Democrats must be ready to actually impeach the president – something they are not willing to do a the time, Politico reported.

Neal echoed the sentiment saying that the calls for impeachment by other Democrats are making it harder for those who are in districts where a majority of voters aren’t in favor of impeaching the president.

It appears that Pelosi may have gotten her way in the meeting as Nadler spoke about impeachment hearings the very next day saying that there doesn’t seem to be enough backing for it among Democrats.

“There does not appear to be support for it now. And we will see. The support may develop,” he told CNN, according to Reuters.

Additionally, Pelosi spoke to reporters on Wednesday.

When asked how she felt about the calls for impeachment among her fellow Democrats, Reuters reported, she said, “I’m not feeling any pressure.”

