Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Wednesday she has been subpoenaed as part of an ongoing criminal case in California.

Pelosi informed her House colleagues in a letter that she has been ordered to “produce documents” for a case, but she did not clarify what the case was.

In the letter, which was obtained by Fox News, Pelosi offered notice she had been served with multiple subpoenas by a prosecutor as well as a defendant.

“This is to notify you formally pursuant to Rule Eight of the rules of the House of Representatives, that I, the Honorable Nancy Pelosi, Speaker Emerita, and U.S. Representative for the 11th Congressional District of California, have been served with third party subpoenas from the prosecution and the defendant to produce documents in a criminal case and United States District Court for the Northern District of California,” Pelosi wrote.

She added, “After consultation with the Office of General Counsel, I have determined that compliance with the subpoenas is consistent with the privileges and of the House to the extent it requires production of non-privileged information. The responses to the subpoenas will be identical.”

Fox News reported the former speaker declined to offer more details about the subpoenas.

Her statement was read aloud by the House Clerk, which is done anytime a member is subpoenaed in either a criminal or civil matter.

One source with knowledge of the situation told the network the case is that of David DePape — who is charged with an October 2022 burglary and attack on Paul Pelosi in the couple’s San Francisco home.

DePape, a Canadian citizen, allegedly entered the Pelosi home on Oct. 28, 2020, and attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer.

KRON-TV reported the intruder allegedly entered the home and asked, “Where is Nancy?”

There was then a fight over the hammer while Mr. Pelosi was able to call 911.

Nancy Pelosi was in Washington at the time.

No motive for the home invasion or alleged attack has been offered by prosecutors in the case.

DePape is awaiting trial on federal attempted murder, kidnapping and assault charges, to which he has pleaded not guilty, according to CBS News.

Paul Pelosi made headlines months before the attack after he was arrested on drunk driving charges after he caused a collision in Napa County, California, in May of last year.

He later agreed to spend five days in jail, serve three years probation and to pay thousands in fines and restitution for another motorist who was injured.

He flashed his membership card for a California Highway Patrol foundation when officers arrived at the scene, The New York Post reported.

He was later reportedly expelled by the organization

