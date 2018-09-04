SECTIONS
Nancy Pelosi Snaps When Reporter Asks About Her Slumping Support from Democrats

Nancy Pelosi speaks to constituents after a health care rally in San Francisco.Kim Wilson / ShutterstockNancy Pelosi speaks to constituents after a health care rally in San Francisco. (Kim Wilson / Shutterstock)

By Randy DeSoto
at 12:01pm
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi expressed little patience with a reporter who questioned whether the former speaker of the house would have the support needed to take up her old post should the Democrats prevail in November.

“It is the least important question you could ask, with all due respect to your list of questions there,” she told NPR’s Scott Detrow in a story published Tuesday.

Regarding her support among the Democrat caucus, Pelosi said, “We have 430 candidates. How many have you heard from?”

By NBC News’ count, 57 Democratic candidates and incumbents are on record saying they will not support Pelosi for speaker.

TRENDING: GOP Senator Claims He ‘Regularly Considers’ Leaving Republican Party

Last week, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., spoke positively about his party’s prospects of holding the House in the fall, arguing recent generic ballot polling showed the GOP where it was ahead of the 2016 elections.

“Two weeks ago, the generic ballot was at the exact same place it was the day before the election in 2016,” McCarthy said, pointing out that the GOP lost five seats that year.

Earlier this month, Rasmussen Reports found the congressional generic ballot tied at 44 percent, while a Reuters/Ipsos survey gave Democrats a four-point edge at 41 to 37 percent.

These results are similar to polling in the final week before the 2016 election, with multiple surveys showing the two sides nearly tied or having as much as a three-point lead on either side.

Do you think Republicans will retain control of the House in November?


The Cook Political Report rates 182 current Democratic seats as solid holds heading into the midterms, while Republicans have 150.

However, when those rated likely to lean toward a party are factored in, the advantage shifts in the GOP’s favor, 202 to 192. Forty-one seats are rated as a toss-up.

The magic number to win control of the House is 218.

