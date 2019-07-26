Pelosi After Private Meeting with AOC: ‘I Don’t Think We Have That Many Differences’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi might want to come up with some more “differences” between herself and “the squad” — if she doesn’t want Americans to thinks she’s become a junior member.

At a Capitol Hill news conference late Friday morning, the California Democrat acknowledged that she had “differences” with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, the most visible member of Pelosi’s party in recent months.

But she stressed how much Democrats had in common — “It’s like you’re in a family,” she said.

Well, if Pelosi wants the American people to view her in a sisterhood with Ocasio-Cortez and her “squad,” she’s just played right into President Donald Trump’s hands.

At the news conference, Pelosi fielded a question about a closed-door meeting she had with Ocasio-Cortez for about 30 minutes on Friday morning — and her answer spoke volumes. When a reporter asked if the two had “buried the hatched,” Pelosi responded, “I don’t think there was any hatchet.”

So, all is unity in the left-wing world, world, right?

It was essentially the same message Pelosi gave reporters after the confab.

“I don’t think we have that many differences,” the speaker said early Friday morning in quick comments on her way to the House floor, according to Politico.

The private meeting between the two most public faces of the current Democratic Party might have given liberals some reason to hope opposition to Trump could unify their supporters.

But while a Pelosi-AOC united front might make Democrats happy, it would also be exactly what Trump and his re-election campaign should be hoping for.

Almost two weeks ago, when Trump attacked the members of “the squad” on Twitter, it came at a time when Democrats were in the middle of a public feud pitting Pelosi and her more establishment colleagues against the upstart group of freshman congresswomen: AOC, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib.

Trump’s tweets essentially forced the speaker into the position of defending her fellow Democrats and helping cement the idea in the public mind that the radical left wing is the real Democratic Party.

Only Pelosi, AOC and their staffs know for sure what happened at that meeting Friday between the two representatives, and it’s worth noting that Ocasio-Cortez slipped out afterward without engaging with reporters. But Pelosi’s decision to put a happy face on it could only make Trump’s re-election campaign that much easier.

Amid Trump’s squabble with “the squad,” the president’s approval ratings hit some of the highest of his time in office.

Meanwhile, the four congresswomen registered approval ratings between 17 percent for Pressley and 23 percent for Ocasio-Cortez.

Of course, the current Democratic clown car of a nomination process has barely begun, so there’s no way of knowing who the ultimate standard-bearer for the party’s going to be next year.

But there’s probably little Trump and his re-election team would like better than to run against Democrats as personified by Reps. Ocasio-Cortez & Co., and if that includes the aging House speaker from San Francisco, so much the better.

If Pelosi can’t bring herself to come up publicly with a few more differences between her party and that abysmal group, she’s falling right into Trump’s trap.

