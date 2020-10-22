When it comes to the growing alleged Biden corruption scandals, the speaker of the House doesn’t have a lot to say.

In an imperious moment worthy of Lewis Carroll’s Queen of Heart, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi shut down a reporter Thursday for having the temerity to ask about the rising tide of allegations surrounding her party’s nominee for the presidency.

And the submissive Washington establishment media just bowed and obeyed.

The disgraceful intersection of dishonest journalism and partisan politics was on display at Pelosi’s weekly news conference, when the Washington Examiner’s Kerry Picket attempted to question the speaker about “serious allegations of corruption involving Joe Biden.”

Pelosi never even let her finish.

“I’m sorry, I’m not answering your question,” the masked Pelosi said, holding up her palm to Picket’s face.

“We’re talking about the coronavirus. That’s what I … I don’t have all day for questions … Anybody have a question on the coronavirus negotiations?”

She was dutifully offered a question on exactly what she wanted to talk about.

Check it out here (and note that no questioner deviated from Pelosi’s wishes):

Why should Pelosi be bothered about increasingly credible allegations that Joe Biden’s family is trading off the family name? Don’t these reporters know their place?

It’s the Pyongyang approach to dealing with the news media, and clearly, the liberal media corps doesn’t have a problem with it.

It goes without saying that any Republican who tried to stonewall a reporter like that would quickly be in the middle of a snarling pack of journalists on the attack in support of their colleague.

Look at how White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is treated on a regular basis by CNN’s Jim Acosta and his fellow jackals.

But when the nation’s top elected Democrat essentially orders the media corps to ask the questions she wants, the watchdogs turn into lapdogs.

Well how dare a reporter ask a serious question about a VERY important matter involving Joe Biden!!! Nancy will make sure that reporter is never allowed back in. — stay positive (@JandEsdad) October 22, 2020

@realDonaldTrump handles questions like this ALL the time and she cant handle one! — Rhonda GB 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@Englshgrl61) October 22, 2020

it’s amazing how they can say, no i’m not answering that and the reporters just meekly follow along, but Trump, nope, they scream and carry on — Cat (@catmann3200) October 22, 2020

Isn’t it easy to see how the press acts so much differently to Nancy? Almost like puppies performing tricks to get a tiny treat. Prolly made in Chyna BTW — JP (@Jimbo1wy) October 22, 2020

Any thinking American — much less a thinking conservative — knows full well how biased the mainstream media is.

But the lengths the lickspittle media is willing to lower itself in the 2020 election year should be alarming to everyone, regardless of political affiliation.

It’s probably too late for the Hollywood types, or even the preening peacocks of propaganda who fill the nation’s television sets in the non-Fox media.

But what, exactly do liberals in less rarified world expect is going to happen if Trump loses the November election and the White House is taken over by a doddering, possible criminal, old man, whose political party is in outright control of the largest mainstream media outlets, the social media giants and the soft propagandists of the entertainment world?

Do the college-educated suburbanites we hear so much about think that Lord Acton’s immortal statement about absolute power has been repealed in the 21st century?

Do the traditionally Democratic urban sophisticates and urban working classes think they’re going to be able to trust an obsequious Fourth Estate that has long since lost its moral foundation?

It’s not going to happen.

Liberals have spent a good deal of the Year of Our Lord 2020 denouncing the institution of slavery — which was abolished in this country more than 150 years ago.

As Pelosi’s imperious news conference proved, if they get their way in November, they might find out what having a master really means.

And they’re not going to like it.

