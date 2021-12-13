Share
News

Nancy Pelosi Is Strongly Considering Breaking the Public Vow She Made to Her Own Party: Report

 By Jack Davis  December 13, 2021 at 10:41am
Share

A new report says House Speaker Nancy Pelosi could decide to break her much-publicized promise to end her reign as the top House Democrat.

Pelosi, who is 81, is planning to seek re-election next year, CNN reported Sunday.

But that is not all.

The California congresswoman will not rule out some form of a power play that would allow her to maintain her position as the leader of the fractious House Democrats after the 2022 elections, CNN reported, citing sources it did not name.

Pelosi would not be interviewed for the report.

Trending:
Conservatives Will Howl Laughing When They Meet the 'Doctor' Who Claims Biden Is Mentally Fit

CNN framed Pelosi as “losing her grip on House Democrats” and facing “a struggle to keep up with members who are less concerned with loyalty and allegiance and more willing to blow up negotiations for the sake of a boost on social media or TV,” calling the last few months a time of “repeated rebellions.”

The report made Twitter buzz.

In 2018, Pelosi made a deal with restive Democrats that she would not continue as the House Democratic leader beyond 2022, according to Roll Call.

Related:
House Votes to Censure AZ Republican Over Parody Video

As part of the deal, multiple Democrats who opposed her agreed to drop out.

“This proposal, which was developed by Members who care about the institution of the House of Representatives, would provide that Members in senior leadership positions can serve 3 terms with an additional term with two-thirds support of the Caucus,” Pelosi said in a statement at the time. “It would include the two terms of the Democratic Majority from 2007 to 2011.”

“I am comfortable with the proposal and it is my intention to abide by it whether it passes or not,” she said.

Pelosi told The New York Times, “I see myself as a bridge to the next generation of leaders, a recognition of my continuing responsibility to mentor and advance new members into positions of power and responsibility in the House Democratic caucus.”

The Times reported that the deal gave Pelosi and other leaders the option of a fourth term if they could get the support of two-thirds of House Democrats.

When she was asked after the 2020 elections about her plans to step aside, the speaker replied with a definite maybe as she spoke about the deal agreed to in 2018.

“When that conversation took place, there was a move to put limits on the leadership and the chairs of committees. … What I said then is whether it passes or not, I will abide by those limits that are there,” Pelosi said in November 2020, according to Politico.

“I don’t want to undermine any leverage I may have, but I made the statement,” she said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Kentucky Tornado Carries Priceless Family Memento 130 Miles Away, Strangers Rally to Bring It Home
Trans Swimmer Made Infuriating Statement Just After Destroying Female Competition: Report
As Russia Prepares to Blitz Ukraine, Our Outmatched Partner Gets Worst News Possible from Biden: Report
Nancy Pelosi Is Strongly Considering Breaking the Public Vow She Made to Her Own Party: Report
Two Top Obama Admin Officials: Inflation Will Remain 'Painful' for Years, and Build Back Better Won't Help
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!