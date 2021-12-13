A new report says House Speaker Nancy Pelosi could decide to break her much-publicized promise to end her reign as the top House Democrat.

Pelosi, who is 81, is planning to seek re-election next year, CNN reported Sunday.

But that is not all.

The California congresswoman will not rule out some form of a power play that would allow her to maintain her position as the leader of the fractious House Democrats after the 2022 elections, CNN reported, citing sources it did not name.

Pelosi would not be interviewed for the report.

CNN framed Pelosi as “losing her grip on House Democrats” and facing “a struggle to keep up with members who are less concerned with loyalty and allegiance and more willing to blow up negotiations for the sake of a boost on social media or TV,” calling the last few months a time of “repeated rebellions.”

The report made Twitter buzz.

Remember when the Squad and the progressive block that ran on replacing Pelosi said they weren’t going to try to push her out in 2020 bc she was on her way out after that anyway? And remember telling them that was a silly bet? Well… https://t.co/In51rNdPcJ — Johnny Akzam (@JohnnyAkzam) December 13, 2021

If Democrats were lucky enough to keep control of the House next year, I think Pelosi would likely run for speaker again for one more term to help get Biden through to the end of his first term. But if the Democrats do lose the House, yeah she won’t run for Minority Leader. — American Rebel (@rebels2008) December 13, 2021

She did. However, I don’t see anyone repping the Progressive Caucus who will have the votes to replace her. Even making deals with the conservatives who feel Pelosi costs them votes, they couldn’t get a majority last time. — Aaricka34, Thee House of Pfizer ♌️ (@aaricka34) December 13, 2021

In 2018, Pelosi made a deal with restive Democrats that she would not continue as the House Democratic leader beyond 2022, according to Roll Call.

As part of the deal, multiple Democrats who opposed her agreed to drop out.

“This proposal, which was developed by Members who care about the institution of the House of Representatives, would provide that Members in senior leadership positions can serve 3 terms with an additional term with two-thirds support of the Caucus,” Pelosi said in a statement at the time. “It would include the two terms of the Democratic Majority from 2007 to 2011.”

“I am comfortable with the proposal and it is my intention to abide by it whether it passes or not,” she said.

Pelosi told The New York Times, “I see myself as a bridge to the next generation of leaders, a recognition of my continuing responsibility to mentor and advance new members into positions of power and responsibility in the House Democratic caucus.”

The Times reported that the deal gave Pelosi and other leaders the option of a fourth term if they could get the support of two-thirds of House Democrats.

“Our only way to fix America is to fire Pelosi.” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told Newsmax that House Republicans are united to oust Speaker Nancy Pelosi and win back control of the chamber in next year’s midterm elections. https://t.co/f0H7AZywvx pic.twitter.com/ICR49TW3pO — Newsmax (@newsmax) December 10, 2021

When she was asked after the 2020 elections about her plans to step aside, the speaker replied with a definite maybe as she spoke about the deal agreed to in 2018.

“When that conversation took place, there was a move to put limits on the leadership and the chairs of committees. … What I said then is whether it passes or not, I will abide by those limits that are there,” Pelosi said in November 2020, according to Politico.

“I don’t want to undermine any leverage I may have, but I made the statement,” she said.

