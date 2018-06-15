Nancy Pelosi Suggests ‘Uprisings All Over the Country’

U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi had a lengthy answer to one reporter’s immigration-related question during a media briefing this week.

As The Washington Times reported, the California Democrat was asked about the controversial policy of removing children from their parents as part of the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” border policy.

Specifically, a reporter cited House Speaker Paul Ryan’s opinion that passing legislation is the best way to address a policy many on both sides of the aisle believe is unnecessarily cruel.

“Do you agree with him, that legislation is the best approach?” the reporter asked, according to RealClear Politics.

Drawing from her perspective as a mother and grandmother, Pelosi described the policy as “barbaric” and not representative of the America she knows.

“But this is the policy of the Trump administration,” she said.

The congresswoman contended that the same GOP leaders responsible for implementing the practice of separating families could just as easily end it, predicting nationwide “uprisings” if the policy remains in place.

“Do they have any idea the impact on families, on children?” she asked. “Probably — well, maybe they do, maybe they don’t. Maybe they don’t care.”

Pelosi then segued into a recent “moms’ summit” held on Capitol Hill last month in which experts warned of the impact stress can have on the health of children.

“Think of the stress of these children,” she said. “They take a baby away from a nursing mother. They tell someone … ‘We’re going to give the baby a shower or bath’ and then they take the baby, put them in a car seat and drive them away. This is not normal.”

She once again called the policy “barbaric” and said it “has to stop” before suggesting that if the Trump administration does not act, the American people could force its hand.

Pelosi cited a number of statements from religious and other groups who have advocated for refugees and asylum-seekers, including the American Association of Evangelicals’ assertion that such compassion represents “the crown jewel of America’s humanitarianism.”

She accused those advocates for refugees who now support the Trump policy of betraying their principles.

“Crown jewel of American humanitarianism,” she repeated. “And in order to do away with that crown jewel, they’re doing away with children being with their moms.”

Pelosi said she is surprised Americans have not already responded in large numbers to the policy, predicting widespread upheaval when people appreciate the gravity of the situation.

“I just don’t even know why there aren’t uprisings all over the country,” she said. “And maybe there will be when people realize that this is a policy that they defend.”

Reiterating her position that the Trump administration could unilaterally end this practice, Pelosi concluded that she does not see “any prospect for legislation here.”

