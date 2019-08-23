SECTIONS
Nancy Pelosi Tells Democrats To 'Be Ready To Throw a Punch for the Children'

By Andrew J. Sciascia
Published August 23, 2019 at 3:18pm
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi painted the picture of a challenging upcoming election season for her Democratic Party colleagues this week.

And the veteran California representative painted that picture with some choice — and potentially inciteful — words.

With Republicans in congressional swing districts, contested Senate seats and the White House fighting hard to maintain their strong position, Pelosi told an audience Friday at the Democratic National Committee’s summer meeting that 2020 is going to be a “tough election” season.

“For them this is going to be about money,” she told her colleagues, according to The Hill. “They’ll put up any amount of money to protect their investment of degrading the environment, and the rest, guns and all that.”

“You have to be ready to take a punch,” she continued.

“And therefore you have to be ready to throw a punch — for the children.”

Pelosi’s comments come at a time when Democrats have been at the throats of President Donald Trump and his Republican colleagues and supporters, leveling charges that similarly divisive, blunt rhetoric from conservatives will incite violence.

Democratic presidential primary candidates like Beto O’Rourke have argued that Trump’s rhetoric was “responsible” for the tragic mass shootings that took place in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

People on Twitter pointed out that much of the rhetoric explicitly encouraging violence has come from the left.

“More violent rhetoric from the left!” one user tweeted.

“Dems have to ‘be ready to throw a punch for the children’ in 2020, Pelosi says,” wrote Washington Times reporter Dogulas Ernst.

“This sounds like something Portland black-mask thugs would say as the cops are hauling them off.”

Andrew J. Sciascia
Andrew J. Sciascia is an undergraduate student at the University of Massachusetts Lowell. A regular contributor with The Western Journal since September of 2018, Sciascia has also worked briefly as a political operative with the MassGOP and currently serves as the editor-in-chief of the Connector student newspaper.







