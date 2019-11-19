Nancy Pelosi Tells Democrats That Waiting for Election Is 'Weak,' 'Dangerous'

For Democrats, elections are too dangerous.

That was the message from a “Dear Democratic Colleague” memo issued by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday as she explained to fellow Democrats just why the Adam Schiff impeachment show is so important in the House of Representatives.

Allowing the country’s normal electoral calendar to operate as it has for more than 200 years would now be “weak,” for the Democratic Party in the 21st century, Pelosi wrote.

Waiting for President Donald Trump to make his case for re-election and allowing the American people to decide would be “dangerous.”

And if Americans still needed proof that today’s Democratic Party is both “weak” and “dangerous,” Pelosi’s memo gave it to them.

Pelosi began the memo with some boilerplate greetings to lawmakers, then a salute to the witnesses at last week’s public impeachment hearings, which Pelosi laughably described as “speaking truth to power.”

Then she got to the heart of the matter:

“The weak response to these hearings has been, ‘Let the election decide.’ That dangerous position only adds to the urgency of our action, because the President is jeopardizing the integrity of the 2020 elections.”

Pelosi issues rebuttal to GOP talking point in Dear Colleague letter: “The weak response to these hearings has been, ‘Let the election decide.’ That dangerous position only adds to the urgency of our action, because POTUS is jeopardizing the integrity of the 2020 elections.” pic.twitter.com/L3RFdcSSHb — Jacqueline Alemany (@JaxAlemany) November 18, 2019

How, exactly, is the president “jeopardizing the integrity of the 2020 elections”? By standing against the Washington establishment he ran against in 2016?

How, exactly, is it weak for a once-proud political party to accept the fact that it has to play by the rules established in the Constitution and convince the American electorate that it offers a better alternative than the current administration to guide the country’s future?

The fact that Pelosi — the highest-ranking elected Democrat in the land — is even trying to make an argument like that shows how weak her party’s hand really is.

The most laughable part of the memo is the final paragraph, where the speaker disingenuously describes the Democratic position.

“None of us comes to Congress to impeach a President, but rather to make progress for America’s working families,” she wrote. “However, our first order of business is our oath to support and defend the Constitution from all enemies foreign and domestic. As such, we are custodians of the Constitution and, For The People, defenders of our democracy.”

As The Western Journal has noted before, Pelosi might want to consult her freshman “Democratic colleague” Rashida “Impeach the Motherf——” Tlaib, about whether any Democrat got elected to Congress to impeach the president.

Does this prove Pelosi is afraid Trump will be re-elected in 2020?

Or maybe she could ask long-time California Democrat Maxine “Impeach 45” Waters her thoughts on what the House Democrats’ priorities really were for the 116th Congress.

In the memo, Pelosi claims that “(T)he facts are uncontested: that the President abused his power for his own personal, political benefit, at the expense of our national security interests.”

Actually, that “fact” is very much contested.

Some facts that really are uncontested, though, include the roaring American economy since Trump’s election (the Dow Jones hit another all-time high last week, as CNBC reported), the historically low unemployment rate, particularly among African-Americans and Hispanics, and the United States’ successes against the terrorist savages who baffled the Obama administration.

Those are facts the American people are interested in. Those are facts Democrats don’t want to argue about.

That’s why the country is being treated to the impeachment hearings run by the odious, arbitrary Adam Schiff. And it’s why Pelosi is writing nonsensical “Dear Democratic Colleague” memos to try to explain her party’s position.

The truth is obviously too painful for her to admit: That Democrats are too weak to win by the normal rules.

The fact that they can’t accept that, and are willing to use the impeachment process to thwart the will of the American electorate, makes them very, very dangerous.

