Nancy Pelosi: Trump ‘Crying Out’ To Be Impeached

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks during her weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on May 23, 2019. (MANDEL NGAN / AFP / Getty Images)MANDEL NGAN / AFP / Getty ImagesHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks during her weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on May 23, 2019. (MANDEL NGAN / AFP / Getty Images)

By Randy DeSoto
Published May 23, 2019 at 2:45pm
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California claimed Thursday that President Donald Trump ended a meeting with her the previous day because he was upset the House Democratic Caucus is not moving toward impeachment.

The president responded later in the day, saying the speaker “is a mess.”

At a news conference from Capitol Hill, Pelosi told reporters, “There is no question: The White House is just crying out for impeachment. That’s why he flipped yesterday.”

“I think what really got to him was these court cases and the fact the House Democratic Caucus is not on a path to impeachment, and that’s where he wants us to be,” she added.

The Washington Post reported Pelosi told Democrat leaders during a closed-door meeting Thursday morning Trump “wants to be impeached, so he can be exonerated by the Senate,” according to a source familiar with the meeting.

The president abruptly ended a pre-scheduled White House meeting the previous day with Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York after Pelosi said she and fellow Democrats believe Trump is “engaged in a cover-up.”

Before making the short trip from Capitol Hill to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, Pelosi told reporters, “We believe no one is above the law, including the president of the United States and we believe the president of the United States is engaged in a cover-up.”

Do you think Trump wants to be impeached?

On Thursday, the speaker argued the president should not have taken such offense at her comments.

“We’ve been saying ‘cover-up’ for a while,” Pelosi said, adding that Trump “understands [that] is true,” presumably that he is engaging in one.

Trump addressed Pelosi’s “cover-up” charge during a quickly arranged news conference in the Rose Garden on Wednesday morning after ending the meeting with the speaker and Schumer, which was supposed to address improving the nation’s infrastructure.

On the podium from which Trump spoke, White House staff hung a sign that read, “Mueller investigation by the numbers: $35+ million spent, 2,800+ subpoenas, 675 days, 500+ witnesses, 18 angry Democrats. No collusion, No Obstruction.”

“I just saw that Nancy Pelosi just before our meeting made a statement that ‘We believe that the president of the United States is engaged in a cover-up,’” Trump said. “I don’t do cover-ups.”

“I’m the most transparent president, probably, in the history of this country,” he added. “The whole thing with Russia was a hoax as it relates to the Trump administration and myself. It was a total horrible thing that happened to our country.”

The president went on to argue that special counsel Robert Mueller’s team — which consisted of no known Republicans (with the possible exception of Mueller himself), and included multiple people who contributed to Hillary Clinton’s campaign — would have loved to have found his campaign colluded with Russia, but they did not.

In a pair of tweets on Thursday, Trump wrote that the Democrats are simply trying to “re-do” the Mueller report.

“The Democrats are getting nothing done in Congress. All of their effort is about a Re-Do of the Mueller Report, which didn’t turn out the way they wanted. It is not possible for them to investigate and legislate at the same time,” he wrote.

“Their heart is not into Infrastructure, lower drug prices, pre-existing conditions and our great Vets,” he continued. “All they are geared up to do, six committees, is squander time, day after day, trying to find anything which will be bad for me. A pure fishing expedition like this never happened before, & it should never happen again!”

Trump said at the White House on Thursday that Pelosi and her fellow Democrats “have never recovered” from his victory in the 2016 election.

“Pelosi was not happy about it, and she is a mess,” he said.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California told reporters on Capitol Hill earlier in the day that it was “irresponsible” of Pelosi to say Trump wants to be impeached.

“She knows better than that. She knows the president does not want that,” McCarthy said.

“The president didn’t have a meeting of a bunch of members of Congress to talk about impeachment, the speaker did,” he added. “The president didn’t go to a microphone and claim Speaker Pelosi was covering something up, the speaker did.”

Republican Rep. Debbie Lesko of Arizona, who sits on the House Judiciary Committee, told The Western Journal in an email that “Democrats are absolutely obsessed with undermining the president of the United States.”

“Meanwhile, the American people suffer as Democrats in Congress refuse to address the major issues like securing our border and improving health care and education,” she said.

“I believe the Congressional Democrats are over playing their hand,” Lesko continued. “It is obvious to almost everyone that this is nothing more than a political attempt to win the 2020 presidential election. The Democrats will stop at nothing to undermine the president of the United States.”

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







