Members of Paul Pelosi’s family, presumably including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, will soon be able to view San Francisco Police Department body camera footage of the attack last week that landed Paul Pelosi in the hospital with a fractured skull. The footage has not yet been made public.

A Tuesday night CNN report, citing a source familiar with the matter, indicated that the bodycam footage and the 911 audio would be available for the family to watch and hear before it is released to the public.

Many right-leaning commentators have questioned the series of events as told by the SFPD, including former Fox News host Megyn Kelly, who said during her Monday SiriusXM podcast, “I know enough to smell a rat.”

“I feel like at a minimum, the SFPD has egg on its face, because even under the most generous story to Paul Pelosi and to the San Francisco police, they were in the house when this guy attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer,” Kelly said.

Conservative radio host Michael Savage demanded to see the bodycam footage and raised several questions about the alleged attack.

why won’t the police release the Bodycam footage? how does a stranger get into a ft.knox level mansion without triggering an alarm? who at this level of gov’t does not have 24/7 security? why was the glass broken out ward not inward? — Michael Savage (@ASavageNation) November 1, 2022

The footage is expected to show David DePape, 42, attacking Paul Pelosi with a hammer as Pelosi opens the door for the responding police officers who were dispatched to his home. He reportedly convinced DePape to let him use the bathroom, where he made a cryptic 911 phone call that triggered a police response to his home.

An affidavit claims Paul Pelosi called 911 at 2:23 a.m. and “stated words to the effect of there is a male in the home and that the male is going to wait for Pelosi’s wife,” according to CNN. “Pelosi further conveyed that he does not know who the male is. The male said his name is David.”

Upon arriving at the scene, the responding officers claim they witnessed DePape and Paul Pelosi struggling to gain control of a hammer, with DePape ultimately winning the battle before using it to strike Paul Pelosi on his skull. Officers reportedly moved in to tackle DePape after the attack.

“DePape pulled the hammer from Pelosi’s hand and swung the hammer, striking Pelosi in the head,” the affidavit reportedly read. “Officers immediately went inside and were able to restrain DePape. While officers were restraining DePape, Pelosi appeared to be unconscious on the ground.”

DePape had reportedly entered the residence through a glass door. Reports and images indicate DePape smashed through it with a hammer.

Aerial footage of a shattered glass door at Pelosi’s San Francisco home. A number of outlets reporting the attacker was armed with a hammer and shouted “where’s Nancy” repeatedly before beating her 82-year-old husband. pic.twitter.com/j5Hc4lHn6B — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) October 28, 2022

The affidavit also prescribed a motive behind the attack, saying that DePape had planned to kidnap Speaker Pelosi and threatened to break “her kneecaps” if she was dishonest with him.

Early reports of the attack noted that DePape allegedly shouted, “Where’s Nancy?” upon entering the residence.

San Francisco Police Chief William Scott, in an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, said he has reviewed the bodycam footage and he provided a general outline of the sequence of events, adding that he believes DePape was there to cause serious harm to Paul Pelosi.

“What is crystal clear to me is he tried to kill Mr. Pelosi,” Scott told Cooper.

In the wake of the attack last week, a growing number of conservative influencers have suggested that the official story, as provided by responding officers and Paul Pelosi, isn’t as straightforward. A number of conspiracies have cropped up suggesting, based on some of the initial reporting and DePape’s background, that Paul Pelosi might have known his attacker.

According to MSN, Scott told CNN in an interview that no evidence has emerged suggesting anything other than what has already been reported. He emphasized that Paul Pelosi was unfamiliar with his attacker.

“There is absolutely no evidence that Mr. Pelosi knew this man; as a matter of fact, the evidence indicates the exact opposite,” Chief Scott said.

“It really is sad that these … baseless, factless theories … are being floated out there,” the SFPD chief added. “And they’re damaging. They’re damaging to the people involved. They’re damaging to this investigation.”

According to ABC News, DePape was arraigned Tuesday in San Francisco Superior Court, charged with attempted murder, residential burglary and assault with a deadly weapon, as well as federal charges of assault and attempted kidnapping. He pleaded not guilty to all of the state charges.

“There are no plans to release the body cam footage prior to court proceedings,” an SFPD representative told The Independent on Tuesday.

