House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gestures during a January news conference at the Capitol.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gestures during a January news conference at the Capitol. Pelosi, who claims to have a religious conviction when it comes to the climate, has racked up more than a half-million dollars in private air travel since late 2020, according to a report.

Nancy Pelosi's Climate Hypocrisy Exposed by Newly Revealed Financial Filings

 By Joe Saunders  February 7, 2022 at 4:57pm
For House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, faith is a flexible thing.

When it suits her political agenda — like promoting “climate change” policies — the California congresswoman is more than comfortable citing her religious perspective (“I believe this is God’s creation …”).

But when it suits her political purposes, those positions fly out the window as easily as a Pelosi private flight from California to D.C.

That’s the message from campaign finance filings reported by Fox News on Monday, which showed that Pelosi has spent more than a half-million dollars on private air travel just since 2020.

That means while she and her Democratic Party have spent the Biden presidency obnoxiously pushing policies that have damaged the country’s economy and put Americans out of work — see, for example, “Pipeline, Keystone XL” — Pelosi herself hasn’t been shy about using the blessings of aviation technology without much apparent concern for what it might be doing to the environment.

Politicians have their priorities – and Democratic politicians don’t let consistency bother them much.

According to Fox, which cited Nancy Pelosi for Congress financial reports, her campaign spent over $437,000 with the Arlington, Virginia-based Advanced Aviation Team between October 2020 and December 2021.

The campaign spent about $67,600 more with Los Angeles-based Clay Lacy Aviation.

That’s quite a chunk of change to spend on polluting airplanes for a woman who told reporters after the Glasgow, Scotland, climate summit in November that she was religiously motivated to impose laws on her countrymen to protect the environment.

Do you think Pelosi believes her own statements about the environment?

“For me, it’s a religious thing. I believe this is God’s creation, and we have a moral obligation to be good stewards,” the House speaker said at a news conference after returning at the nation’s Capitol, according to the Daily Caller.

“If you don’t share that view, you must share the view that we have an obligation to future generations,” she said.

So, if you don’t agree with Pelosi, you’re either godless or you don’t give a damn about children.

But clearly, when it comes to convenience and the necessity of practicing politics on a national scale, Pelosi finds a way to reconcile her faith to what she must consider reality. And a woman in her position simply can’t fly commercial with the rest of the hoi polloi. She’s got places to go and people to see.

If that means more pollution, then so be it — and devil take the hindmost.

That’s not really a surprise, of course.

Like her fellow “devout Catholic” President Joe Biden, Pelosi’s profession of faith is a sometime thing.

It’s at the forefront when it comes to a cause liberals favor, such as killing American jobs to save the environment. When it comes to other liberal causes – such as killing unborn children in their mother’s wombs – the strictures of Pelosi’s indisputably pro-life religion tend to get left behind.

It’s always a dicey proposition questioning any individual’s religious beliefs — even if that individual is a politician living in the public eye.

But rank hypocrisy is a different story.

The Pelosis of the world — and the Bidens — and Democrats in general — can get a pass from a mainstream media that ranges from ignorantly indifferent toward Christianity and other organized religions (save militant Islam, of course) to actively antagonistic toward them (save militant Islam, of course.)

But the American people can see the difference between words and actions.

They can see that a House speaker who claims climate change is such a crisis that it eclipses, say, genocide in China, yet still feels free to partake in technologically intensive activities like private aviation, isn’t living by her own words.

This isn’t a knock on Pelosi for having the means and inclination to fly private. It’s a knock on her and the hypocrisy of the modern Democratic Party for constantly establishing standards for the rest of the country while justifying failing to live up to them themselves — and preaching all the while about their “moral” commitments.

To Pelosi & Co., it might be simply a matter of being flexible.

To honest Americans, however, it’s pushing political hypocrisy long past the breaking point.

Conversation